Phil Campbell: ist heute im Alter von 64 Jahren gestorben

Soeben erreicht uns die traurige Nachricht, dass Phil Campbell letzte Nacht im Alter von 64 Jahren, nachdem er sich einer komplizierten Operation unterziehen musste und sich seither in Intensivpflege befand, verstorben ist. Dies gibt seine Band Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons auf ihren Social-Media-Kanälen bekannt.

„It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Philip Anthony Campbell, who passed away peacefully last night following a long and courageous battle in intensive care after a complex major operation. Phil was a devoted husband, a wonderful father, and a proud and loving grandfather, known affectionately as “Bampi.” He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be missed immensely. His legacy, music and the memories he created with so many will live on forever. We kindly ask that our family’s privacy is respected during this incredibly difficult time“.

Phil Campbell war Gitarrist von Motörhead und stand nach deren Ende weiterhin mit seiner Band Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons auf den Bühnen dieser Welt.

Ruhe in Frieden Phil!