Phoxjaw: Neuer Song + Video „Triple AAA“

Phoxjaw veröffentlichen mit Triple AAA einen brandneuen Track aus ihrem Debütalbum Royal Swan, das am 03.07.2020 auf Hassle Records erscheinen wird. Da der geplante Videodreh aufgrund des Coronavirus ausfiel, nahmen die Briten die Kamera selbst in die Hand. Das unterhaltsame Ergebnis gibt es hier zu sehen:

Sänger und Bassist Danny Garland kommentiert:

„Triple AAA is a fast-paced, face punching, punk rock stonker all tied up in a Phoxjaw rope. It’s a song about breaking free from the shackles of insanity and thinking about the world around yourself. Reach for the sun…“

Zuvor teilte das Quartett bereits den Song Half House. Royal Swan entstand in fast vollständiger Eigenproduktion und markiert erneut den vielseitigen musikalischen Ansatz, den Phoxjaw vorweisen. Bei den Aufnahmen im walisischen Devil’s Bridge Cottage wurden sämtliche Instrumente getrennt voneinander aufgenommen. Die Gitarrenspuren wurden u.a. in einem Wäscheschrank eingespielt.

Das Album folgt auf die EPs Goodbye Dinosaur… und A Playground For Sad Adults, die die Band bereits auf Touren mit Black Peaks, Pagan und Loathe live präsentierte.

„brilliantly odd“ – KKKK, Kerrang! Magazine

“head-rattlingly catchy” – Metal Hammer

Phoxjaw sind:

Danny Garland – vocals/bass

Josh Gallop – guitar/keys

Kieran Gallop – drums

Alexander Share – guitar/vocals

For more information:

https://www.phoxjaw.com

https://www.facebook.com/phoxjawofficial/

https://twitter.com/phoxjaw

https://phoxjaw.bandcamp.com/

https://www.instagram.com/phoxjaw/