Poltergeist: enthüllen Tracklist und neue Single

Die Speed/Thrash Legenden Poltergeist aus der Schweiz werden am 03.07.2020 ihr neues Album Feather Of Truth veröffentlichen!
Es wurde von V.O. Pulver im Little Creek Studio produziert, gemischt und gemastert. Für die Gestaltung des Coverartworks ist Roberto Toderico verantwortlich.
Die neue Single Saturday Night’s Alright For Rockin‘ kann man sich ab sofort auf hier sowie auf allen gängigen Streamingplattformen anhören!
Hier kann man das Album – das als CD Digipak, limitierte Gatefold Vinyl LP auf schwarzem oder goldfarbenem Vinyl sowie in digitaler Form – bereits vorbestellen » https://lnk.to/featheroftruth
Poltergeist – Feather Of Truth
CD Digipak
1. Time At Hand
2. Saturday Night’s Alright For Rockin‘
3. Feather Of Truth
4. The Attention Trap
5. Phantom Army
6. The Godz Of The Seven Rays
7. The Culling
8. Megalomaniac
9. Ambush
10. Thin Blue Line
11. Unholy Presence (Bonus)
12. Notion (Bonus)
Ltd. Gtf. Vinyl LP
Side A
Time At Hand
Saturday Night’s Alright For Rockin‘
Feather Of Truth
The Attention Trap
Phantom Army
Side B
The Godz Of The Seven Rays
The Culling
Megalomaniac
Ambush
Thin Blue Line
http://poltergeistmetal.com
https://www.facebook.com/poltergeist.official
https://spoti.fi/35Da1uD