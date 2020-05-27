Poltergeist: enthüllen Tracklist und neue Single

Die Speed/Thrash Legenden Poltergeist aus der Schweiz werden am 03.07.2020 ihr neues Album Feather Of Truth veröffentlichen!

Es wurde von V.O. Pulver im Little Creek Studio produziert, gemischt und gemastert. Für die Gestaltung des Coverartworks ist Roberto Toderico verantwortlich.

Die neue Single Saturday Night’s Alright For Rockin‘ kann man sich ab sofort auf hier sowie auf allen gängigen Streamingplattformen anhören!

Hier kann man das Album – das als CD Digipak, limitierte Gatefold Vinyl LP auf schwarzem oder goldfarbenem Vinyl sowie in digitaler Form – bereits vorbestellen » https://lnk.to/featheroftruth

Poltergeist – Feather Of Truth

CD Digipak

1. Time At Hand

2. Saturday Night’s Alright For Rockin‘

3. Feather Of Truth

4. The Attention Trap

5. Phantom Army

6. The Godz Of The Seven Rays

7. The Culling

8. Megalomaniac

9. Ambush

10. Thin Blue Line

11. Unholy Presence (Bonus)

12. Notion (Bonus)

