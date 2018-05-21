Metal / Hip Hop All Stars Powerflo bekommen immer noch großartiges Feedback für ihr selbstbetiteltes Debüt. Dieses mal für die nächste Singleauskopplung inklusive Video zu The Grind!

Das Debütalbum wurde letztes Jahr veröffentlicht und die Band hat sich an die Arbeit gemacht damit der Track die perfekte dritte Single wird. Zum Song sagt Billy Graziadei: „We’ve been in the studio working on some new music for our next release, we’re about to drop a new EP, and we’re gonna hit Europe for the first time in June. We BEEN stayin’ on that grind.”

Die neue EP, die Graziadei erwähnt hat, wird die Bring That Shit Back EP der Band sein, die ab dem 01. Juni überall digital erhältlich sein wird.

