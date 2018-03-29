Die deutschen Power Metal Recken von PRIMAL FEAR haben soeben ihre kommende Apocalypse Over Europe Tour bestätigt und feiern damit ihren zwanzigsten Geburtstag nach dem Debüt Primal Fear! Als spezielle Gäste werden Riot V die Gruppe im Herbst 2018 begleiten. Das neue Album Apocalypse von Sänger Ralf Scheepers und seinen namhaften Mitstreitern wird am 10.08.2018 über Frontiers Records veröffentlicht. Bei Riot V steht das nächste Schlachtwerk Armor Of Light bereits in den Startlöchern und erscheint am 27.04.2018 über Nuclear Blast Records.
Apocalypse Over Europe Tour Dates:
28.09.2018 GER MANNHEIM – MS Connexion Complex
29.09.2018 GER MEMMINGEN – Kaminwerk
30.09.2018 HU BUDAPEST – Barba Negra
02.10.2018 AT SALZBURG – Rockhouse
03.10.2018 ITA MILANO – Legend Club
04.10.2018 F GRENOBLE – L ́lyade
05.10.2018 ES BARCELONA – Salamandra 1
06.10.2018 ES MADRID – Mon
07.10.2018 ES BILBAO – Santana 27
10.10.2018 F PARIS -Le Petit Bain
11.10.2018 UK LONDON – The Dome
12.10.2018 BEL – VOSSELAAR – Biebob
14.10.2018 GER BOCHUM – Zeche
16.10.2018 GER HAMBURG – Markthalle
17.10.2018 GER ROSTOCK – Alte Zuckerfabrik
18.10.2018 GER BERLIN – Lido
19.10.2018 CZ ZLIN – Masters of Rock Cafe
20.10.2018 GER CHAM – LA Cham
23.10.2018 AT GRAZ – Explosiv
24.10.2018 CZ PRAGUE – Nova Chmelnice
25.10.2018 CH PRATTELN – Z 7
26.10.2018 GER STUTTGART – LKA Longhorn
27.10.2018 GER GEISELWIND – Live Music Hall
Weitere Shows sind in Planung!
