Die deutschen Power Metal Recken von PRIMAL FEAR haben soeben ihre kommende Apocalypse Over Europe Tour bestätigt und feiern damit ihren zwanzigsten Geburtstag nach dem Debüt Primal Fear! Als spezielle Gäste werden Riot V die Gruppe im Herbst 2018 begleiten. Das neue Album Apocalypse von Sänger Ralf Scheepers und seinen namhaften Mitstreitern wird am 10.08.2018 über Frontiers Records veröffentlicht. Bei Riot V steht das nächste Schlachtwerk Armor Of Light bereits in den Startlöchern und erscheint am 27.04.2018 über Nuclear Blast Records.

Apocalypse Over Europe Tour Dates:

28.09.2018 GER MANNHEIM – MS Connexion Complex

29.09.2018 GER MEMMINGEN – Kaminwerk

30.09.2018 HU BUDAPEST – Barba Negra

02.10.2018 AT SALZBURG – Rockhouse

03.10.2018 ITA MILANO – Legend Club

04.10.2018 F GRENOBLE – L ́lyade

05.10.2018 ES BARCELONA – Salamandra 1

06.10.2018 ES MADRID – Mon

07.10.2018 ES BILBAO – Santana 27

10.10.2018 F PARIS -Le Petit Bain

11.10.2018 UK LONDON – The Dome

12.10.2018 BEL – VOSSELAAR – Biebob

14.10.2018 GER BOCHUM – Zeche

16.10.2018 GER HAMBURG – Markthalle

17.10.2018 GER ROSTOCK – Alte Zuckerfabrik

18.10.2018 GER BERLIN – Lido

19.10.2018 CZ ZLIN – Masters of Rock Cafe

20.10.2018 GER CHAM – LA Cham

23.10.2018 AT GRAZ – Explosiv

24.10.2018 CZ PRAGUE – Nova Chmelnice

25.10.2018 CH PRATTELN – Z 7

26.10.2018 GER STUTTGART – LKA Longhorn



27.10.2018 GER GEISELWIND – Live Music Hall

Weitere Shows sind in Planung!

Tour presented by:

Rock Hard, Time-For-Metal, metal.de, Wackenradio, Musix, Legacy, Frontiers Records & Nuclear Blast Records

Weitere Informationen unter:

www.primalfear.de

www.areyoureadytoriot.com

