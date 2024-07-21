Primordial: enthüllen Video zu „Nothing New Under The Sun“

Die Pagan-Metal-Legenden Primordial aus Dublin, Irland, haben am 16. Juli ihr Video zu Nothing New Under The Sun veröffentlicht. Der Track stammt von ihrem gefeierten Album How It Ends, das letzten Herbst über Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht wurde.

Sänger A. A. Nemtheanga kommentiert: „We knew the world would not be the same. A few people laughed, a few people cried, most people were silent. I remembered the line from the Hindu scripture, The Bhagavad-Gita; Vishnu is trying to persuade the Prince that he should do his duty and, to impress him, takes on his multi-armed form and says, ‚Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.‘ I suppose we all thought that, one way or another.“

Seht euch das Video zu Nothing New Under The Sun von Primordial hier an, das von Killian Monson produziert wurde:

Das Video zu Nothing New Under The Sun erschien im Vorfeld von Primordials bevorstehendem europäischen Festival-Run. Die Reise hat diesen Freitag bei Rock Unter Eichen begonnen und führt zu einigen der renommiertesten Festivals in Europa, darunter das Wacken Open Air, Brutal Assault und vielen mehr.

Primordial Live

7/19/2024 Rock Unter Eichen – Bertingen, DE

7/20/2024 Nachtleben – Frankfurt, DE

7/21/2024 Luppolo In Rock – Cremona, IT

7/26/2024 Tolminator – Tolmin, SL

7/27/2024 Kanekas Metal Fest – Cangas Do Morrazo, ES

8/03/2024 Wacken Open Air – Wacken, DE

8/04/2024 Vargos Metal Fest – Vagos, PL

8/10/2024 Brutal Assault – Jaromer, CZ

8/23/2024 Neuborn Open Air – Worstadt, DE

8/24/2024 Manegram Open Air – Norrtalje, SE

9/07/2024 Summer Dying Loud – Lodzki, PL

9/13/2024 Willemeen – Arnhem, NL

9/14/2024 Baroeg Open Air – Rotterdam, NL

9/20/2024 Radio Lublin – Lublin, PL

9/21/2024 Metal Im Woid – Schrobenhausen, DE

10/05/2024 Metal Storm Over Luzern – Luzern, CH

11/07/2024 Kulturpalast – Herford, DE

11/08/2024 Factory – Magdeburg, DE

11/09/2024 Hell’s Balls Belgium – Kortrijk, BE

How It Ends ist der Nachfolger von Exile Amongst The Ruins aus dem Jahr 2018 und zeigt, dass Primordial mehr von ihrer bahnbrechenden Mischung aus keltischem und schwarzem Metal abliefern, mit zusätzlicher Dringlichkeit im Angesicht der Apokalypse. „The title is a question – ‚is this how it ends? How it all goes down: culture, language, history, society, humanity…‘ – who knows?“, gibt Nemtheanga zu bedenken. „Regardless of who you are or were, you get one chance at all of this, and it’s asking, ‚is this the end of your town, state, nation? Myths, traditions, relationships…?,‘ and I suppose it asks the question, ‚who reacts, who rebels – how does it end now for them?'“

Primordial sind:

A.A. Nemtheanga – Gesang

Ciarán MacUilliam – Gitarre

Pól MacAmlaigh – Bass

Simon O’Laoghaire – Schlagzeug

