Primordial: Imrama und A Journey’s End LP Reissues ab 10.04.

Nachdem sie für eine Weile nicht mehr erhältlich gewesen sind, werden Primordial ihre beiden Alben Imrama (1995) und A Journey’s End (1998) endlich wieder auf Vinyl verfügbar machen.

Primordial Sänger A.A. Nemtheanga: „Wir freuen uns, eine Neuauflage unserer ersten beiden Alben in ihrer ursprünglichen und beabsichtigten Form auf Vinyl zu präsentieren! Genau so, wie sie ursprünglich gedacht waren, wir werden sie auch auf der Heathen Crusade Tour im April mit dabeihaben. Wir sehen uns!“

Hier die neuen verfügbaren Versionen:

Imrama LP re-issue

–180g black vinyl

— white/purple marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies)

— translucent violet vinyl (limited to 200 copies)

— violet black & white splatter vinyl (MB Shop exclusive, limited to 100 copies)

A Journey’s End LP re-issue

–180g black vinyl

— auburn marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies)

— golden vinyl (limited to 200 copies)

— orange black splatter vinyl (MB Shop exclusive, limited to 100 copies)

Bestellt euch eure Kopien hier vor: de.kingsroadmerch.com

Primordial sind nach wie vor live unterwegs, um ihr aktuelles Album Exile Amongst The Ruins vorzustellen, das 2018 weltweit über Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht wurde. Die Band wird sich daher in Kürze auf die dritte Version der Heathen Crusade durch Europa begeben, des weiteren sind Livedates im Sommer bestätigt.

Metal Hammer, Deaf Forever, Guitar, Kulturnews, Metal.de, Tough Magazine, Firebird Industries & Dragon Productions present:

Primordial & Moonsorrow

Heathen Crusade 2020 – Double Headliner Tour

Special guest: Rome

18.04.2020 Bomal (Belgium) – Durbuy Rock Festival

19.04.2020 Paris (France) – La Machine du Moulin Rouge

20.04.2020 Pratteln (Switzerland) – Z7

21.04.2020 Mannheim (Germany) – MS Connexion Complex

22.04.2020 Berlin (Germany) – BiNuu

23.04.2020 Bremen (Germany) – Tivoli

24.04.2020 Copenhagen (Denmark) – Pumpehuset

25.04.2020 Gothenburg (Sweden) – Valand

26.04.2020 Stockholm (Sweden) – Slaktkyrkan

Tickets: dragon-productions.eu

Info: facebook.com/HeathenCrusade

Primordial – Live 2020:

03.-04.04.2020 Dublin (Ireland) – Redemption Festival

12.04.2020 Munich (Germany) – Dark Easter Metal Meeting

09.05.2020 Hollandscheveld (The Netherlands) – Graveland

15.05.2020 Hyvinkää (Finland) – Steelfest

30.05.2020 Kharkiv (Ukraine) – Metal East

31.05.2020 Kuurne (Belgium) – Throne Fest

05.-06.06.2020 Montagny (France) – Lions Metal Festival

19.06.2020 Clisson (France) – Hellfest

26.-28.06.2020 Ferropolis (Germany) – With Full Force Festival

25.07.2020 Weil am Rhein (Germany) – Baden in Blut

13.-15.08.2020 Oslo (Norway) – Midgardsblot

21.08.2020 Spital am Semmering (Austria) – Kaltenbach Open Air

Checkt Exile Amongst The Ruins hier an, seht euch die Videos an und kauft das Album: metalblade.com/primordial

Primordial Line-Up:

A.A. Nemtheanga – Vocals

Ciaran MacUilliam – Guitar

Michael O’Floinn – Guitar

Pol MacAmlaigh – Bass

Simon O’Laoghaire – Drums

Primordial online:

https://www.primordialofficial.com

https://www.facebook.com/primordialofficial

https://imramamerch.bigcartel.com