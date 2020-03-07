Primordial: Imrama und A Journey’s End LP Reissues ab 10.04.

Nachdem sie für eine Weile nicht mehr erhältlich gewesen sind, werden Primordial ihre beiden Alben Imrama (1995) und A Journey’s End (1998) endlich wieder auf Vinyl verfügbar machen.
Primordial Sänger A.A. Nemtheanga: „Wir freuen uns, eine Neuauflage unserer ersten beiden Alben in ihrer ursprünglichen und beabsichtigten Form auf Vinyl zu präsentieren! Genau so, wie sie ursprünglich gedacht waren, wir werden sie auch auf der Heathen Crusade Tour im April mit dabeihaben. Wir sehen uns!“
Hier die neuen verfügbaren Versionen:
Imrama LP re-issue
–180g black vinyl
— white/purple marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies)
— translucent violet vinyl (limited to 200 copies)
— violet black & white splatter vinyl (MB Shop exclusive, limited to 100 copies)
A Journey’s End LP re-issue
–180g black vinyl
— auburn marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies)
— golden vinyl (limited to 200 copies)
— orange black splatter vinyl (MB Shop exclusive, limited to 100 copies)
Bestellt euch eure Kopien hier vor: de.kingsroadmerch.com
Primordial sind nach wie vor live unterwegs, um ihr aktuelles Album Exile Amongst The Ruins vorzustellen, das 2018 weltweit über Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht wurde. Die Band wird sich daher in Kürze auf die dritte Version der Heathen Crusade durch Europa begeben, des weiteren sind Livedates im Sommer bestätigt.
Metal Hammer, Deaf Forever, Guitar, Kulturnews, Metal.de, Tough Magazine, Firebird Industries & Dragon Productions present:
Primordial & Moonsorrow
Heathen Crusade 2020 – Double Headliner Tour
Special guest: Rome
18.04.2020 Bomal (Belgium) – Durbuy Rock Festival
19.04.2020 Paris (France) – La Machine du Moulin Rouge
20.04.2020 Pratteln (Switzerland) – Z7
21.04.2020 Mannheim (Germany) – MS Connexion Complex
22.04.2020 Berlin (Germany) – BiNuu
23.04.2020 Bremen (Germany) – Tivoli
24.04.2020 Copenhagen (Denmark) – Pumpehuset
25.04.2020 Gothenburg (Sweden) – Valand
26.04.2020 Stockholm (Sweden) – Slaktkyrkan
Tickets: dragon-productions.eu
Info: facebook.com/HeathenCrusade
Primordial – Live 2020:
03.-04.04.2020 Dublin (Ireland) – Redemption Festival
12.04.2020 Munich (Germany) – Dark Easter Metal Meeting
09.05.2020 Hollandscheveld (The Netherlands) – Graveland
15.05.2020 Hyvinkää (Finland) – Steelfest
30.05.2020 Kharkiv (Ukraine) – Metal East
31.05.2020 Kuurne (Belgium) – Throne Fest
05.-06.06.2020 Montagny (France) – Lions Metal Festival
19.06.2020 Clisson (France) – Hellfest
26.-28.06.2020 Ferropolis (Germany) – With Full Force Festival
25.07.2020 Weil am Rhein (Germany) – Baden in Blut
13.-15.08.2020 Oslo (Norway) – Midgardsblot
21.08.2020 Spital am Semmering (Austria) – Kaltenbach Open Air
Checkt Exile Amongst The Ruins hier an, seht euch die Videos an und kauft das Album: metalblade.com/primordial
Primordial Line-Up:
A.A. Nemtheanga – Vocals
Ciaran MacUilliam – Guitar
Michael O’Floinn – Guitar
Pol MacAmlaigh – Bass
Simon O’Laoghaire – Drums
Primordial online:
https://www.primordialofficial.com
https://www.facebook.com/primordialofficial
https://imramamerch.bigcartel.com