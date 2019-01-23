Aufgepasst! Die Original Scandinavian Superdudes Psychopunch werden ihr Debütalbum We Are Just As Welcome As Holy Water in Satan’s Drink am 22.03.2019 bei Massacre Records erneut veröffentlichen!

Das Originalartwork wurde von Challenge Custom Design Co. gestaltet. Für das Reissue hat Dirk Behlau / Pixeleye Industries das Layout etwas aufpoliert.

Das Reissue wird als 2CD Digipak, limitierte Vinyl LP, Stream & Download erhältlich sein. Die Tracklisten sind weiter unten verfügbar.

Das offizielle Video zur Single Stranded wird Anfang Februar erscheinen!

Derzeit arbeitet die Band an Material für ein brandneues Studioalbum, das später in diesem Jahr erscheinen wird.

Psychopunch – We Are Just As Welcome As Holy Water In Satan’s Drink

(20th Anniversary Special Edition)

out on March 22, 2019 via Massacre Records

CD Digipak

01. Down In Flames

02. Straightjacket Hell

03. Goin‘ Crazy

04. Good For Nothing At All

05. Stranded

06. Dear Life: Sweet Nothing

07. Goodbye Suckerville

08. W.A.J.A.W.A.H.W.I.S.D.

09. Cold Heart Disaster

10. Back For Good

Bonus CD

01. Worth The Pain (Remastered Demo)

02. Good For Nothing At All (Remastered Demo)

03. Dying On My Own (Remastered Demo)

04. I Can’t Stand Lucy (Remastered Demo)

05. Pleasure Kill (Remastered Demo)

06. I’ll Be A Fool If I Let You Walk Away (Remastered Demo)

07. Loser In The End (Remastered Demo)

08. Stranded (Re-recorded)

09. Dying On My Own (Re-recorded)

10. Make Up Your Mind (Re-recorded)

11. Back In The Days (Re-recorded)

Vinyl LP

Side A

01. Down In Flames

02. Straightjacket Hell

03. Goin‘ Crazy

04. Good For Nothing At All

05. Stranded

Side B

01. Dear Life: Sweet Nothing

02. Goodbye Suckerville

03. W.A.J.A.W.A.H.W.I.S.D.

04. Cold Heart Disaster

05. Back For Good

06. Stranded (Re-recorded)

07. Make Up Your Mind (Re-recorded)

http://www.psychopunch.rocks

https://www.facebook.com/psychopunch

https://twitter.com/Psychopunch_vst

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfTI1UXsy-FMIoqQhU76o8w

https://www.instagram.com/psychopunchvst

https://spoti.fi/2Pz5g0o

