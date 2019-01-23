Aufgepasst! Die Original Scandinavian Superdudes Psychopunch werden ihr Debütalbum We Are Just As Welcome As Holy Water in Satan’s Drink am 22.03.2019 bei Massacre Records erneut veröffentlichen!
Das Originalartwork wurde von Challenge Custom Design Co. gestaltet. Für das Reissue hat Dirk Behlau / Pixeleye Industries das Layout etwas aufpoliert.
Das Reissue wird als 2CD Digipak, limitierte Vinyl LP, Stream & Download erhältlich sein. Die Tracklisten sind weiter unten verfügbar.
Das offizielle Video zur Single Stranded wird Anfang Februar erscheinen!
Derzeit arbeitet die Band an Material für ein brandneues Studioalbum, das später in diesem Jahr erscheinen wird.
Psychopunch – We Are Just As Welcome As Holy Water In Satan’s Drink
(20th Anniversary Special Edition)
out on March 22, 2019 via Massacre Records
CD Digipak
01. Down In Flames
02. Straightjacket Hell
03. Goin‘ Crazy
04. Good For Nothing At All
05. Stranded
06. Dear Life: Sweet Nothing
07. Goodbye Suckerville
08. W.A.J.A.W.A.H.W.I.S.D.
09. Cold Heart Disaster
10. Back For Good
Bonus CD
01. Worth The Pain (Remastered Demo)
02. Good For Nothing At All (Remastered Demo)
03. Dying On My Own (Remastered Demo)
04. I Can’t Stand Lucy (Remastered Demo)
05. Pleasure Kill (Remastered Demo)
06. I’ll Be A Fool If I Let You Walk Away (Remastered Demo)
07. Loser In The End (Remastered Demo)
08. Stranded (Re-recorded)
09. Dying On My Own (Re-recorded)
10. Make Up Your Mind (Re-recorded)
11. Back In The Days (Re-recorded)
Vinyl LP
Side A
01. Down In Flames
02. Straightjacket Hell
03. Goin‘ Crazy
04. Good For Nothing At All
05. Stranded
Side B
01. Dear Life: Sweet Nothing
02. Goodbye Suckerville
03. W.A.J.A.W.A.H.W.I.S.D.
04. Cold Heart Disaster
05. Back For Good
06. Stranded (Re-recorded)
07. Make Up Your Mind (Re-recorded)
http://www.psychopunch.rocks
https://www.facebook.com/psychopunch
https://twitter.com/Psychopunch_vst
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfTI1UXsy-FMIoqQhU76o8w
https://www.instagram.com/psychopunchvst
https://spoti.fi/2Pz5g0o