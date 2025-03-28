Quadvium: präsentieren Musikvideo zum neuen Song „Náströnd“

Das instrumentale Progressive Metal-Fusion Quartett Quadvium, das zur Hälfte in Kalifornien und zur Hälfte in den Niederlanden ansässig ist, wurde Ende 2019 von dem amerikanischen Bassisten Steve Di Giorgio (Testament, Death) und dem niederländischen Bassisten Jeroen Paul Thesseling (Obscura, Pestilence) gegründet. Die Band feiert nun die Premiere eines Musikvideos zur ersten Single ihres Debütalbums Tetradōm, das am 30. Mai über Agonia Records veröffentlicht wird. Das Video zum Song Náströnd kann hier angesehen werden:

Hier könnt ihr Náströnd streamen.

Zur neuen Single äußern sich die Mitbegründer Steve Di Giorgio und Jeroen Paul Thesseling: „We’re stoked to reveal Quadvium’s first single Náströnd. We hope you’ll enjoy listening, and watching the video for the song. Thank you all for your patience. It has been quite a long trip building our concept and striving together for the best ideas. And now here we are – the first glimpse into an album that is quite a musical adventure! It’s very important and means a lot for us to bring new music for an open-minded audience. We’re very excited to invite you in to our musical creation, and really enjoy reading your reactions! The team at Agonia Records has been a huge support for the group to accomplish this production. Stay tuned, more to be announced soon!“

Im Laufe der Zeit, zusammen mit dem niederländischen Meisterdrummer Yuma van Eekelen (Our Oceans, Pestilence) und dem amerikanischen Gitarrenvirtuosen und Komponisten Eve (Myth Of I, Kaathe) – deren Beitrag und Expertise eine große Rolle bei Quadvium spielen – begann die Musik Gestalt anzunehmen. Die Besetzung ist die perfekte Mischung, um das empfindliche Gleichgewicht eines so schweren akustischen Angebots und eines umfangreichen Vokabulars hochgradig konstruierter Stücke zu vereinen.

„We had an intention many many years ago to make some music together… to feature two predominately multistring fretless bass players playing in duet form“, reflektieren Steve und Jeroen. „That is to say, neither being «rhythm bass & lead bass» nor some trading off hot solo licks mess. But easier said than done! While hanging out, we exchanged some thoughts about how it would be to form a group to support our bass-ic needs. At that time it was just a spontaneous idea, but over the years the topic was brought up again and again. This vision was blurry at best and it took us a long time to not only imagine how to feature the bass in this way, but more importantly – who would share in this concept with us. Yuma is an old acquaintance and lucky for us, he needed this project to add to his list of a thousand others! But having a drummer that understood that two bass players would be filling the sonic spectrum, he was undaunted in contributing the backbone as well as keeping our outlandish ideas in check. After a long search for the next musician, a gold mine was found on Instagram reels by the name of Eve. Some of the most insane guitar (and bass!) videos we ever saw inspired us to ask if this was a project worth joining… not only did we have our final member aboard, but a studio genius and the main composer of this strategy we had so long ago, who brought it all together and focused everything into the album we are so proud to share with you now. Thanks to the solid support from Agonia Records for supporting our dream and making this album a reality! Fans of instrumental progressive metal fusion – and fretless bass! – will surely enjoy these musical journeys.“

