Redshark: kündigen neues Album „Sudden Impact“ für Oktober an

Nach dem äußerst erfolgreichen Album Digital Race kehrt die katalanische Heavy-/Speed Metal Band Redshark stärker denn je zurück und präsentiert einen bedeutenden Schritt in ihrer musikalischen Reise: das explosive neue Full-Length Album Sudden Impact.

Redshark hat sich zum Ziel gesetzt, das Biest in der Band zu entfesseln, indem sie schnelle und kraftvolle Gitarrenriffs, epische Refrains, eine makellose Gesangsleistung, donnernde Snare-Drums mit starkem Hall und eine messerscharfe Produktion liefern. Sie bringen den rohen Geist klassischer Bands wie Vicious Rumors, Liege Lord, Metal Church, Agent Steel, Riot, Judas Priest, Savatage und Crimson Glory zurück.

Sudden Impact wird euch mit seiner kraftvollen Mischung aus Musik und lyrischen Themen, die die gesellschaftlichen Kämpfe von heute sowie die drohende Gefahr eines bevorstehenden Dritten Weltkriegs widerspiegeln, umhauen. Sehr euch das Video zur neuesten Single Beware Of The Shark hier an:

Die neue Single Beware Of The Shark ist auf allen Plattformen verfügbar.

Die Band kommentiert: „This album is all about power, speed and intensity. No fillers, just pure heavy metal from the first to the last track. Some songs hit fast and raw, others bring epic melodies, but everything ties together into a solid, compact sound. We wanted it to feel like a punch in the face, but with just enough melody to make you come back for more. It’s the natural follow-up to Digital Race, but more depth, and more identity. If you’re already into Redshark, get ready for the next level. And if this is your first contact, we hope this record drags you in and doesn’t let go.“

Sudden Impact – Trackliste:

1. Sudden Impact

2. A Place For Disgrace

3. Fire Raider

4. Your Last Breath

5. Hypnotized

6. Rip Your Bones

7. Whispers Of Time

8. Beware Of The Shark

9. The Chase

10. Fight The Rules Of Power

Diskografie:

Rain Of Destruction EP

Evil Realm EP

Digital Race Album

Sudden Impact Album

