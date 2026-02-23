Riket: veröffentlichen Musikvideo zu „1867: Storsvagåret“

Die schwedischen Death-Metal-Schwergewichte Riket haben ein brandneues Musikvideo zu 1867: Storsvagåret veröffentlicht, der neuesten Single aus ihrem kommenden Debütalbum 2026, das am 10. April über Black Lion Records erscheint.

Nach dem bereits veröffentlichten Track 1868 Sommar Vid Vinterviken taucht die neue Single erneut tief in Schwedens dunkle Geschichte ein. Mit 1867: Storsvagåret kanalisieren Riket die brachiale Kraft des Death Metal in eine erschütternde Klangchronik eines der verheerendsten Jahre des Landes. Durch die Kombination von unerbittlichen Riffs, treibenden Rhythmen und einem kompromisslosen Gesang verwandelt die Band die historische Tragödie in ein intensives und mitreißendes Hörerlebnis.

Seht euch hier das Video zu 1867: Storsvagåret hier an:

Über den Song sagt die Band: „We remember Storsvagåret – The Year of Great Hunger in Sweden Stockholm, 1892. Few shadows loom as dark over our nation as the memory of Storsvagåret, the Great Year of Hunger in 1867. This dreadful chapter reminds us of nature’s cruelty and human frailty. Spring that year arrived grievously late. Frost lingered into May, and hail and rain destroyed the meager plantings. Cold winds ruined summer crops, and by autumn, famine had taken hold. Starving peasants abandoned their homes, thronging roads in desperation. Entire villages fell silent, their inhabitants dead or fled. Charity efforts were overwhelmed, and government aid proved insufficient. Greedy merchants raised bread prices, worsening the suffering. The harsh winter of 1867-68 sealed the tragedy, claiming thousands more lives. By spring, mass graves marked the countryside, and emigration surged. Survivors bore deep scars, and Sweden’s population was cruelly thinned. Today, Storsvagåret stands as a somber reminder of nature’s might and the need for compassion and pre-paredness in the face of calamity.“

Mehr Informationen zu Riket und ihrem kommenden Album 2026 findet ihr hier:

Riket online:

https://www.facebook.com/riket.official

https://www.instagram.com/riket.official/