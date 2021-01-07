Sacred Reich: ‚Ignorance‘, ‚Surf Nicaragua‘ und ‚The American Way‘ CD und LP Reissues ab sofort erhältlich via Metal Blade Records

Am 12. Februar werden Sacred Reich CD und LP Reissues ihrer Klassiker Ignorance, Surf Nicaragua und The American Way via Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen. Ihr könnt euch jetzt eure Kopien hier vorbestellen: metalblade.com/sacredreich

Die nachstehenden Formate stehen zur Verfügung:

Ignorance:

– jewelcase-CD

– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

– red / white marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– grey / blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– clear / black spot w/ white & red splatter vinyl (Kings Road exclusive – limited to 100 copies)

– transparent cobalt blue vinyl (US exclusive)

– red / white / blue striped vinyl (US exclusive)

Surf Nicaragua:

– jewelcase-CD

– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

– paradise bay blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 500 copies)

– oakwood brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– camouflage marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– aqua w/ green & orange splatter vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 100 copies)

– clear w/ black smoke vinyl (US exclusive)

– aqua w/ black splatter vinyl (US exclusive)

The American Way:

– jewelcase-CD

– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

– camouflage green marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 500 copies)

– dark purple violet marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– green w/ red-brown splatter vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– green / red-brown melt vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 100 copies)

– green / black marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

– clear w/ green & black splatter vinyl (US exclusive)

Ignorance Tracklist:

1. Death Squad

2. Victim of Demise

3. Layed to Rest

4. Ignorance

5. No Believers

6. Violent Solutions

7. Rest in Peace

8. Sacred Reich

9. Administrative Decisions

10. Ignorance (Metal Massacre VIII)

Surf Nicaragua Tracklist:

1. Surf Nicaragua

2. One Nation

3. War Pigs

4. Draining You of Life

5. Ignorance (Live)

6. Death Squad (Live)

The American Way Tracklist:

1. Love…Hate

2. The American Way

3. The Way It Is

4. Crimes Against Humanity

5. State of Emergency

6. Who’s to Blame

7. I Don’t Know

8. 31 Flavors

Sacred Reich sind immer noch dabei, ihr Comebackalbum Awakening zu supporten. 23 Jahre nach ihrem letzten Album kehren Sacred Reich mit Awakening in beeindruckender Form zurück. Die Scheibe bietet alles, was Fans von der Truppe aus Phoenix im US-Bundesstaat Arizona erwarten durften, und ist eine zeitlose Sammlung energetischer Thrash-Songs, erdrückender Grooves, Killer-Solos und gesellschaftskritischer Texte, die von einem tiefen Verständnis dessen zeugen, was momentan auf der Welt geschieht.

Die Rückkehr von Dave McClain, der von 1991 bis 1997 trommelte, und die Hinzunahme vom erst 22-jährigen Gitarristen Joey Radziwill neben Original-Sechssaiter Wiley Arnett war ungeheuer wichtig für das Album, meint Phil Rind. Die Aufnahmen fanden im Studio Platinum Underground in Mesa in Arizona unter Produzent Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Cavalera Conspiracy) und Tontechniker John Aquilino statt. Gemastert wurde das Album von Maor Appelbaum im Maor Appelbaum Mastering.

Awakening könnt ihr euch hier anhören und auch direkt bestellen: metalblade.com/sacredreich

Sepultura Tourdaten

w/ Sacred Reich, Crowbar

Nov. 4, 2021 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio

Nov. 5, 2021 – Berlin, Germany – Festsaal

Nov. 6, 2021 – Leipzig, Germany – Hellraiser

Nov. 7, 2021 – Hamburg, Germany – Markthalle

Nov. 9, 2021 – Wroclaw, Poland – A2

Nov. 10, 2021 – Vienna, Austria – Arena

Nov. 12, 2021 – Zlin, Czech Republic – Hala Datart

Nov. 13, 2021 – Munich, Germany – Backstage

Nov. 14, 2021 – Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks

Nov. 16, 2021 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz 2

Nov. 17, 2021 – Madrid, Spain – La Riviera

Nov. 18, 2021 – Porto, Portugal – Hard Club

Nov. 19, 2021 – Pamplona, Spain – Totem

Nov. 20, 2021 – Toulouse, France – Le Bikini

Nov. 21, 2021 – Paris, France – La Machine du Moulin Rouge

Nov. 24, 2021 – Dublin, Ireland – Academy

Nov. 28, 2021 – Antwerp, Belgium – Trix

Nov. 30, 2021 – Esch/Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

Dec. 1, 2021 – Wiesbaden, Germany – Schlachthof

Dec. 2, 2021 – Stuttgart, Germany – LKA Longhorn

Dec. 3, 2021 – Pratteln, Switzerland – Z-7

Dec. 4, 2021 – Cologne, Germany – Essigfabrik

Dec. 5, 2021 – Haarlem, Netherlands – Patronaat

