Sailing Before The Wind: veröffentlichen Video und EP

Die japanischen Metalcore-Durchstarter Sailing Before The Wind haben am 20. August 2021 ihre neue EP Immemorial veröffentlicht. Die 2011 vom Bassisten und Songschreiber Bitoku Sakamoto gegründete Band hat einige Besetzungswechsel vollzogen. Nun aber zeigt sich der Fünfer stärker denn je. Einen Eindruck davon vermittelt Misguided Sunrise. Für diesen Song holte man sich Lucas Spencer (Feed The Addiction) als Gastmusiker hinzu. Das dazugehörige Video gibt es hier zu sehen:

Bassist Bitoku sagt über die EP: “I’m so excited to have the opportunity to rerecord old materials for our 10 year anniversary. All members who are originals and current are related to this release. It’s like an all-out battle. We re-recorded the songs with the aim of creating the ideal metalcore with the same feeling we had back then 2011. Heavy riffs, melodic lead guitars, and solid breakdowns. That’s all we need.”

Immemorial Tracklist:

1. Decaders

2. Sail Away

3. Cross The Ocean

4. Break The Silence

5. Misguided Sunrise

Sailing Before The Wind

Sailing Before The Wind Line-Up:

Ryoichi – Vocal

Kosuke – Guitar

Daisuke – Guitar

Hiroki – Drums

Bitoku – Bass