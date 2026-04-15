Sanctuary: geben offizielles Signin bei BLKIIBL bekannt

Heute gibt die legendäre amerikanische Heavy-Metal-Band Sanctuary stolz ihre offizielle Vertragsunterzeichnung bei BLKIIBLK bekannt. Zur Feier des Tages meldet sich die Band mit einem kraftvollen neuen Kapitel ihrer ereignisreichen Karriere zurück: der brandneuen Single Not Of The Living.

Seht euch das neue Lyric-Video zu Not Of The Living hier an:

Sanctuary-Gründer Lenny Rutledge kommentiert die Vertragsunterzeichnung mit BLKIIBLK: „Sanctuary is really excited to sign with BLKIIBLK. We are looking forward to working with our new team to bring future Sanctuary music to metal fans all over the world!“

Not Of The Living ist das erste neue Material von Sanctuary seit dem Tod ihres Sängers Warrel Dane und ein mutiges Statement der Wiedergeburt, mit dem die Band 40 Jahre kompromisslosen Heavy Metal feiert.

Mike Gitter, Global Head of A&R der Frontiers Label Group und Labelchef von BLKIIBLK, erklärt begeistert: “We’re excited to be working with Sanctuary. Already a legendary band, in 2026, they’re building upon that legend and taking it one step further. When [European head of A&R] Aldo Lonobile and I heard the songs, they had begun recording for their first full-length since their last full-length The Year The Sun Died [2014], it was clear, Sanctuary were back making some of the most vital music of their career.“

„Vocalist Joseph Michael (Witherfall) has stepped in for the late Warrell Dane (Nevermore) and carried the ball magnificently. Lenny Rutledge (Sanctuary founding guitarist) is not only taking Sanctuary’s legacy forward, but it already feels like he’s intent on exceeding it.“

Produziert und gemischt vom gefeierten Produzenten Zeuss (Queensrÿche, Metal Church, Rob Zombie und Witherfall), fängt Not Of The Living den klassischen Mix von Sanctuary aus dramatischem Songwriting, mitreißenden Melodien und brachialen Riffs ein und liefert gleichzeitig einen modernen Sound. Der Track enthält außerdem ein fulminantes Gast-Gitarrensolo von Jake Dreyer (Witherfall, Demons & Wizards, Iced Earth).

Joseph Michael, Sänger von Sanctuary, erklärt: “The band and I are very happy to announce our partnership with heavy metal’s Preeminent record label BLKIIBLK! We hope you enjoy this new chapter in the history of Sanctuary. We look forward to bringing you new music while also honoring the past.”

Mit neuer Musik in Aussicht bereiten sich Sanctuary auf eine ausgedehnte Welttournee zum 40-jährigen Jubiläum vor, um vier Jahrzehnte Metal-Geschichte zu feiern.

Für die Tour haben Sanctuary Gitarrist Will Wallner (Neon Dragon, ex-White Wizzard) als zweiten Leadgitarristen verpflichtet. Die Tour führt durch Nord- und Südamerika sowie Europa und bietet besondere Sets mit den Klassikern der Band, Refuge Denied und Into the Mirror Black, sowie Fanfavoriten und neuem Material, darunter Not Of The Living.

Zu den bestätigten Festivalauftritten zählen einige der renommiertesten Veranstaltungen der internationalen Metal-Szene, darunter Keep It True, Hyperspace Metal Fest und Hell’s Heroes.

Sanctuary – Live-Termine:

4/18 – Vancouver, Canada @ The Rickshaw/Hyperspace Metal Festival

4/22 – Athens, GR @ Piraeus Club Academy

4/24 – Geiselwind, DE @ Tauberfrankenhalle/Keep It True

4/25 – Drachten, NL @ Iduna

4/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Logo

4/28 – London, UK @ The Underworld

4/29 – Kortrijk, BE @ Dvg Club

5/01 – Zoetermeer, NLS @ Boerderij

5/02 – Andernach Rheinland-Pfalz, DE @ Juz Live Club/Andernach Metal Days

8/16 – Washington, USA @ Substation/Soldiers Of Steel

8/22 – Mexico City @ TBD

8/23 – Mexico City @ TBD

8/25 – Lima, Peru @ TBD

8/27 – Chile @ Concepcion

8/28 – Santiago, Chile

8.29 – Buenos Aires, Argentina

8.30 – São Paulo, Brazil

9.18 – Wisconsin, USA @ Crucible-Blades Of Steel

Mit einer neuen Single, einer weltweiten Jubiläumstournee und neuem kreativen Elan ehren Sanctuary ihre Vergangenheit und schreiten gleichzeitig in die Zukunft. Schlagzeuger Dave Budbill jubelt: „Very stoked to be signing with such a kick ass Metal Label. Sanctuary is back!“