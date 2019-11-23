Scarlet Aura: kündigen neues Album „Stormbreaker“ an

Scarlet Aura haben sich mit ihrer energiegeladenen Live-Show und druckvollem Heavy Metal zu einem festen Bestandteil der europäischen Metal-Szene entwickelt. Nach internationalen Tourneen mit Künstlern wie Rhapsody’s Reunion, Tarja, Beast in Black und Soto, der Veröffentlichung von beachteten Alben in den Medien und der kontinuierlich wachsenden Fangemeinde auf allen Kanälen, werden Scarlet Aura ihr fünftes Album Stormbreaker veröffentlichen und haben jetzt das Cover-Artwork des Albums, Tracklist und Veröffentlichungstermin auf Facebook https://www.facebook.com/scarletaura/posts/2173965029371018 mit ihren Fans geteilt.

Das brandneue Album Stormbreaker enthält den zuvor veröffentlichten Single-Track High in the Sky, der während der Sommertournee live vorgestellt wurde.

Schaut euch das Musikvideo High in The Sky als erste Single aus dem neuen Album Stormbreaker hier an:

Mit dem neuen Album Stormbreaker wird auch der zweite Fantasy-Buchband aus der gleichen Trilogie offiziell veröffentlicht. Scarlet Aura setzt die konzeptionelle The Book Of Scarlet Trilogy durch den musikalischen und den lyrischen Teil fort. Das neue Album und das Buch erscheint am 27. März 2020.

Aura, die Frontfrau, sagt: “As an artist I’m not afraid to dig into the unknown by approaching sensible subjects in our songs, subjects like the difficulty of being honest with others but also with yourself regarding your own feelings, the need of overcoming a huge sufferance that troubles you, the lack of courage when it`s about doing the right thing, the lack of love or the crying for it… subjects that make ourselves human, subjects that are in each one of us and that makes us who we are and maybe throughout our music, we get recovered, healed or better, we discover ourselves for who we really are because with any doubt music heals the spirit, metal heals the heart. And so Stormbreaker was born and got the fantasy clothing as the second album from The Book Of Scarlet Trilogy which became without even knowing in advance, a journey, a process of getting our true self out there through this unique process of enjoying the combination between metal music and fantasy literature. The release album concerts will be true shows of spark in which we’ll use the amazing prop that will give you the goose bumps of the Scarlet world so join us, let’s make this 2020 tour into a sold out one, it will be definitely worth it!”.

Der Gitarrist Mihai ergänzt: “Stormbreaker continues the heavy metal statement we started with Hail To You and although The Book Of Scarlet trilogy takes these albums into a fantasy world of discovering Scarlet, I think we’ll all realize after listening that actually Scarlet is in each one of us. Stormbreaker comes rough, it comes straight forward, it comes in your face with the powerful rhythms, edgy guitar riffs, almost psychedelic guitar solos, hard crunchy bass lines, modulations and surprises at every step not giving you the time to get bored but to want more after every song, all of us exceeding even our own expectations. After I finished the production for Stormbreaker I was surprised of our evolution, I think it’s the best album Scarlet Aura had so far, I think it comes with the fresh sound and approach the heavy metal stage needs, I’m proud of how far we’ve got and I hope you’ll be too by coming to our shows and supporting the band. Can’t wait to see you out there!”

“Eastern European countries and particularly Romania haven’t brought many metal bands on the international metal music radar, making with Scarlet Aura a beautiful exception also by their sparkling and full of energy fronted female singer, by their message full of light, by their powerful sound, unique guitar solos, song writing and the fantasy behind all this. Scarlet Aura in one word? Exception!”, betont Dr. Tatyana Shubina, Geschäftsführerin von Silver City Records.

Das Album wurde in Bukarest im Silver City Studio aufgenommen und von Mihai Danciulescu, Gründer und Gitarrist von Scarlet Aura, geschrieben, gemischt, engineered und produziert, mit Texten von Aura Danciulescu. Das Album und das Buch werden bei Silver City Records, dem bandeigenen Label, veröffentlicht.

Parallel zum Album VÖ wird Scarlet Aura im Frühjahr 2020 eine europaweite Tournee starten, welche die Band durch Deutschland, die Schweiz, Frankreich, das Vereinigte Königreich, die Tschechische Republik, die Niederlande, Österreich, Rumänien und Bulgarien führen wird.

Scarlet Aura – Live auf “Stormbreaker-Tour” 2020

Album-Release-Shows:

27.03.20 BG Varna Club Smile

28.03.20 RO Constanta Rock Halle

03.04.20 BG Ruse Max Club

10.04.20 BG Sofia Rock’n Rolla 500

11.04.20 BG Plovdiv Polinero Place

Scarlet Aura – Live Termine

m/ Visions Of Atlantis & Edenbridge:

17.04.20 AT Graz Explosiv

18.04.20 CH Wetzikon Hall Of Fame

19.04.20 D Trier Mergener Hof

21.04.20 D Aschaffenburg Colos Saal

22.04.20 FR Paris Backstage by the Mill

23.04.20 UK London The Underworld

24.04.20 UK Manchester Rebellion

25.04.20 NL Utrecht De Helling

26.04.20 D Leipzig Hellraiser

28.04.20 D Köln Helios 37

29.04.20 NL Tilburg 013

30.04.20 D Hamburg Headcrash

01.05.20 D Erfurt From Hell

02.05.20 CZ Prague Nova Chmelnice

03.04.20 AT Wien Szene

Weitere Live-Shows werden noch bekannt gegeben.

Die Veröffentlichung des neuen Albums kann während der gesamten Fundraising-Kampagne von Scarlet Aura auf Indiegogo https://igg.me/at/scarletaura2020 unterstützt werden. Vorbestellungen für das Album Stormbreaker als Limited Edition Digipak und Double Gatefold Red Vinyl sind ebenso erhältlich wie andere Perks sowie Auras weiße Flügel. Schaut’s euch an.