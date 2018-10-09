Der Vorverkauf für das Album The Edge Of Sanity – 88 Demos Session von Shelton/Chastain auf CD und Vinyl hat offiziell in unserem Webshop begonnen. Bis zum offiziellen Releasedatum am 26. Oktober 2018 ist die CD mit einem Euro Preisvorteil bei uns zu beziehen.
Die exklusive Vinyledition umfasst 300 schwarze Exemplare und Insert.
Link
SHELTON/CHASTAIN „The Edge Of Sanity – 88 Demos Session“ CD @ PURE STEEL SHOP
SHELTON/CHASTAIN „The Edge Of Sanity – 88 Demos Session“ LP @ PURE STEEL SHOP
Line-Up:
Mark Shelton – vocals, lyriks
David T. Chastain – guitars, bass, drum programming
www.leviathanrecords.com/sc.htm
Mehr über SHELTON/CHASTAIN
Mehr über The Edge Of Sanity – 88 Demo Session