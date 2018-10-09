Der Vorverkauf für das Album The Edge Of Sanity – 88 Demos Session von Shelton/Chastain auf CD und Vinyl hat offiziell in unserem Webshop begonnen. Bis zum offiziellen Releasedatum am 26. Oktober 2018 ist die CD mit einem Euro Preisvorteil bei uns zu beziehen.

Die exklusive Vinyledition umfasst 300 schwarze Exemplare und Insert.

Link

SHELTON/CHASTAIN „The Edge Of Sanity – 88 Demos Session“ CD @ PURE STEEL SHOP

SHELTON/CHASTAIN „The Edge Of Sanity – 88 Demos Session“ LP @ PURE STEEL SHOP

Line-Up:

Mark Shelton – vocals, lyriks

David T. Chastain – guitars, bass, drum programming

Kommentare

