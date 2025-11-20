Shinedown: veröffentlichen ihre nächste lang erwartete Single „Searchlight“

Shinedown, eine der größten Rockbands der Welt, haben ihre brandneue Single Searchlight über Atlantic Records veröffentlicht. Der Song markiert den Beginn einer neuen Ära für die mehrfach mit Platin ausgezeichnete Band und erscheint nach einem wegweisenden Jahr, das ausverkaufte Arenen, rekordverdächtige Chart-Erfolge und ein historisches Debüt beim Grand Ole Opry umfasste.

Der Song wurde erstmals live im letzten Monat beim Opry-Debüt der Band im legendären Venue aufgeführt. Der Song entwickelte sich zum meistdiskutierten Moment des Abends. Frontmann Brent Smith stellte den Song dem Publikum mit den folgenden Worten vor: “Sometimes when you listen close enough to the universe and you’re willing to receive something from it- a song can come out of thin air. We didn’t find this one, it found us.”

Brent Smith über die neue Single: “Searchlight is a song about owning your true feelings. It’s an awakening of the soul. Lyrically it is a coming-of-age story that celebrates the moment you decide to go out into the world, and find your purpose. Musically it is an homage to all the music our parents, and grandparents brought us up on. It is a love letter to Americana, Rhythm and Blues, Bluegrass, Outlaw Country, and of course Rock ‘n’ Roll. The creative process for this song was quite a journey, and we hope all the “Fans/Family” feel that authenticity in every note, and every word.”

Searchlight wurde von Brent Smith, Eric Bass und Dave Bassett geschrieben und von Eric Bass in seinem Big Animal Studio in Charleston, South Carolina produziert. Der Song vereint die emotionale Tiefe und die hymnische Kraft, die Shinedown auszeichnen, und fügt gleichzeitig neue klangliche Elemente hinzu, die der Bühne des Opry gerecht werden. Im dazugehörigen Musikvideo von Andrew Donoho ist jedes Bandmitglied beim Spielen seines Instruments zu sehen, darunter eine Steel-Pedal-Gitarre und ein Banjo. Gedreht wurde das Video in Nashville, Tennessee, einen Tag nach ihrem Opry-Debüt. Es zeigt die Live-Performance der Band und die emotionale Intensität des Songs.

Über das Musikvideo erzählt Brent: “We needed the video to be artistic, but also to showcase a visual epiphany. This was our very first time working with director, Andrew Donoho, and to his credit, there was a different treatment in the beginning, to which I asked, “could we think a bit more outside the box?” (You will understand the reference when you see the video.) Andrew did not miss a beat and told me and the band absolutely, let’s find something that is true to the song and also represents the band in the most honest way possible. In our opinion, he was able to capture the essence of the song, by using practical effects, and smart camera work. We hope everybody enjoys the video as much as we enjoyed making it.”