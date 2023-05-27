Signs Of The Swarm: veröffentlichen neue Single/Video „Tower Of Torsos“

Nach der Veröffentlichung der Single Amongst The Low & Empty im vergangenen Monat kündigt die Deathcore-Band Signs Of The Swarm aus Pittsburgh nun ihr gleichnamiges kommendes fünftes Album an: Amongst The Low & Empty wird am 28. Juli über Century Media Records veröffentlicht! Zeitgleich mit der Ankündigung veröffentlicht die Band mit Tower Of Torsos einen weiteren Vorgeschmack auf das kommende Album. Das Video (unter der Regie von Joey Durango) kann hier angesehen werden:

Schlagzeuger Bobby Crow sagt über die Single: „We wanted to bring the old school, in-your-face vibes of our favorite OG deathcore bands – with a fresh spin. We endearingly call it psycho-music. It’s something of a continuation of what we started with The Collection, musically, while the lyrical core is about doing whatever you must to come out on top. If you caught us on the road with Whitechapel recently, this one should be familiar to you!“

Sänger David Simonich fügt hinzu: „Mike and I were BINGING the hell out of the Hannibal show while writing lyrics. It definitely pulled out our inner psycho, especially for this one where we wanted to paint a repulsive picture of a person chasing the idea of becoming god. The path to ascend is only to kill and build a monument of misery: his tower of torsos.“

Über Amongst The Low & Empty sagt Crow: „Amongst The Low & Empty is more than just a title; it’s also a feeling or state of mind. The phrase first came up in the lyrics of our last album, Absolvere, and became a driving force for our band ever since. When it came time for us to enter the studio with Josh Schroeder last November, Low And Empty resonated in a very special way with the band. We had just completed well-over a year of non-stop worldwide touring and had to finalize an album we barely had time to wrap our heads around. We were literally low (energy) and feeling empty (of ideas). I still marvel at what we pulled off primarily in under a month (with a few extra days later to add the album’s penultimate closing duo).

If it weren’t for the ideas flying around Joshs special studio, that time could have kept me feeling low and empty. I was very alone, locked away writing the music – we’d only come in with somewhere between 4-5 songs – with the only break from my strained and drained thoughts and ideas being visits from Schroeder to check in and add his genius.

David and Michael wrote lyrics in another room, with the prose spewed forth balancing the beauty/beast meter, with Daves recognizably rabid voice bringing it back to Signs when I’d push our sound boundaries (soundaries?). I’d always ask myself, ‚How can we make this moment feel beautiful and terrifying at the same time?‘ Fortunately, the lyrics‘ grace contrasted gnarly subject matter to achieve and elevate that goal. It’s kind of like the art of the album – serenely calming yet brutally when you truly take it in – inverted; musically we’re brutal up-front with the beauty underlying.

This album breathes a new sense of life into Signs Of The Swarm that was much needed. We’re grateful for and proud of our previous works and the platform that they have provided us over the last 10 years, but Amongst The Low & Empty is a true and pure representation of each member’s current creative and performative abilities that elevates the passion and confidence of the band tenfold.“

Amongst The Low & Empty vorbestellen kann man jetzt hier in den folgenden Formaten:

–Jewelcase CD

–Gatefold black LP

–Gatefold aqua colored LP – USA retail exclusive

–Gatefold transp. light blue-black marbled LP – EU retail exclusive

–Gatefold white-dark blue marbled LP – Signs Of The Swarm exclusive

–Digital album

Produziert von Josh Schroeder (Lorna Shore, King 810, Tallah, Varials), ist Amongst The Low & Empty das erste Signs Of The Swarm-Album mit einem externen Produzenten. Dieses fünfte Album ist wuchtig, unerbittlich und unnachgiebig in seinem Angriff und hält den Hörer in Atem. Songs wie der Titeltrack, Pray For Death und Malady stellen die knallharte br00tality des zweiten Albums The Disfigurement Of Existence in den Schatten, wobei das animalische Geknurre und Gekreische von Sänger David Simonich jeden Schwarm, jedes Rudel, oder sonstige wilde Tier in die Flucht schlagen wird. Trotz der wilden Brutalität ist der Anführer dieser Herde die Struktur, die gleichzeitig starrer und explorativer ist, komplett mit einem eingängigen Groove darunter – so etwas hat man von Signs Of The Swarm noch nicht gehört. Es ist das Fundament, das es Tower Of Torsos, Dreamkiller und Pray For Death ermöglicht, so eingängig zu sein wie sie sind. Songs wie Shackles Like Talons und Fire And Stone teilen den Unterschied prägnant auf. Auf der eher kakophonischen Seite wurden sowohl im Studio von Band und Produzent als auch darüber hinaus von Joshua Travis (Emmure, Glass Cloud, The Tony Danza Tapdance Extravaganza) und Cameron Losch (Born Of Osiris) Riffs und krawallige Sounds in den Mix geworfen („An einem Punkt hat Joshua Travis eine Kettensäge in seinem Hinterhof aufgenommen“, verrät die Band). Trivium-Mastermind Matthew K. Heafy steuerte ebenfalls einen Gastauftritt für The Witch Beckons bei.

Die so entstandenen elf Tracks sind so ohrenbetäubend, dass sie Josh Schroeders Subwoofer zum Platzen brachten!

„We’ve always been a deathcore band“, erklärt Bobby Crow, das älteste Bandmitglied, der als Schlagzeuger und Songwriter fungiert. „But this record is a lot MORE – it’s got death metal, metalcore, djent, some industrial stuff…We wanted to make something that was just heavy.“

Amongst The Low & Empty Tracklist:

1. Amongst The Low & Empty

2. Tower Of Torsos

3. Pray For Death

4. Borrowed Time

5. Between Fire & Stone

6. Shackles Like Talons

7. Dreamkiller

8. The Witch Beckons (feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

9. Echelon

10. Faces Without Names

11. Malady

Dieses Wochenende beenden Signs Of The Swarm ihre Mexiko-Tour, bevor sie nächste Woche auf dem Toledo Death Fest auftreten. Nach der Albumveröffentlichung wird die Band einige Release Shows in den USA spielen, bevor sie sich im Sommer nach Europa begibt; europäische Fans können sie auf einigen der größten Festivals sehen, zusätzlich zu Co-Headliner-Off-Dates mit Humanity’s Last Breath und mehr. Zum Abschluss der Saison werden Signs Of The Swarm als Headliner mit To The Grave und Harbinger nach Großbritannien reisen. Hier alle Termine in der Übersicht:

Signs Of The Swarm Mexico headliner

May 26, 2023 – Guadalajara MX @ Novecientosiete

May 27, 2023 – Ciudad de México @ Foro 28

Signs Of The Swarm live

June 3, 2023 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Death Fest

Signs Of The Swarm Amongst The Low & Empty Album Release Shows

July 28, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving

July 29, 2023 – Cleveland, OH @ Winchester

July 30, 2023 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

Aug. 4, 2023 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

Aug. 5, 2023 – Fredericksburg, VA @ KC’s Music Alley

Signs Of The Swarm European Festivals

+ Co-headliners with Humanity’s Last Breath & more

Aug. 9, 2023 – Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy &

Aug. 10, 2023 – Jaroměř, CZ @ Brutal Assault

Aug. 11, 2023 – Oberhausen, DE @ Kulttempel #

Aug. 12, 2023 – Hannover, DE @ Béi Chéz Heinz ? %

Aug. 13, 2023 – Copenhagen, DK @ Prime Fest

Aug. 14, 2023 – Hamburg, DE @ Indra + %

Aug. 15, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL @ Q-Factory + %

Aug. 16, 2023 – Erfurt, DE @ VEB Kultur + %

Aug. 18, 2023 – Dinkelsbühl, DE @ Summer Breeze Open Air

Aug. 19, 2023 – Eindhoven, NL @ Dynamo Metalfest

Aug. 20, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE @ Das Bett + %

Aug. 21, 2023 – Aarau, CH @ KIFF + %

Aug. 22, 2023 – Milan, IT @ Slaughter Club + %

Aug. 23, 2023 – Munich, DE @ Backstage + %

Aug. 24, 2023 – Andernach, DE @ Deathfeast Open Air

Aug. 25, 2023 – Ghent, BE @ Asgaard %

& = w/ Archspire

# = w/ Shadow Of Intent

? = w/ Frontierer

% = w/ To The Grave

+ = w/ Humanity’s Last Breath

Signs Of The Swarm UK Headliner with To The Grave, Harbinger

Aug. 26, 2023 – London UK @ The Underworld

Aug. 27, 2023 – Birmingham UK @ Devil’s Dog

Aug. 28, 2023 – Sheffield UK @ Corporation

Aug. 29, 2023 – Leeds UK @ The Key Club

Aug. 30, 2023 – Glasgow UK @ Audio

Aug. 31, 2023 – Manchester UK @ Rebellion

Sept. 1, 2023 – Bristol UK @ The Exchange

Sept. 2, 2023 – Southampton UK @ The Joiners

Signs Of The Swarm Line-Up:

Bobby Crow – Drums

David Simonich – Vocals

Carl Schulz – Guitars

Michael Cassese – Bass

Signs Of The Swarm online:

https://www.instagram.com/signsoftheswarm/

https://www.facebook.com/signsoftheswarm/