Signs Of Truth: unterschreiben bei Boersma Records

Die schwedischen Heavy Metaller Signs Of Truth haben einen weltweiten Vertrag bei Boersma Records unterschrieben. Die Band hat die Veröffentlichung ihres Debütalbums Signs Of A Future noch für 2021 angekündigt. Weitere Informationen dazu folgen zeitnah.

Signs Of Truth kommentieren den Deal wie folgt:

“With Boersma Records we have found the ideal partner our band was looking for. From the initial contact they have supported us with everything related in the release of our debut album. It genuinely feels like a perfect match and we are looking forward to our joint future. As for now, we can’t wait for the release of Signs Of A Future!”

Alle weiteren Informationen zu Signs Of Truth findet ihr hier:

https://signsoftruth.band/

https://www.facebook.com/signsoftruth.band