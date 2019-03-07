Soen freuen sich, die Veröffentlichung ihres brandneuen Videos Covenant bekannt zu geben. Das Video wurde von RISK + Maxi Muniz gedreht und von Carolina Sosa produziert.

Covenant stammt aus dem am 1. Februar erschienenen Album Lotus welches in Deutschland auf #22 in die offiziellen deutschen Album Charts eingestiegen ist.

Martin Lopez erzählt zum Video zu Covenant: „Sometimes we choose to believe that we live in a well-adjusted society, but more often than not, the truth differs. There are secrets everywhere, concealed carefully behind closed doors. Secrets that hide your despair and feed on your hopelessness, mistreated and misled by the people that are supposed to protect you. Covenant talks about one’s inner strength to fight back: it takes courage for one individual to take a stance, but it is necessary in order to survive. The true hero is not who’s called so by society’s standards, but the one that finds that inner strength and lead others by example.“

Zusammen mit der Veröffentlichung ihres neuesten Videos haben Soen eine weitere Reihe von Tourdaten angekündigt die ihr weiter unten findet.

Soen European Tour Part One – Deutsche Termine:

14/3/2019 Logo – Hamburg, Germany

15/3/2019 Roadrunner Rock & Motor Club – Berlin, Germany SOLD OUT

16/3/2019 Colos Saal – Aschaffenburg, Germany

17/3/2019 Clubcann – Stuttgart, Germany

19/3/2019 Backstage München – Munich, Germany

20/3/2019 Kultopia – Hagen, Germany

21/3/2019 Helios37 – Cologne, Germany SOLD OUT

Metal Hammer: „Lotus enttäuscht nicht, es ist ein Album wie eine Reise: immer in Bewegung, mit vielen neuen Eindrücken, Stimmungen, Klangfarben.“ 6/7 Rock Hard: „Lotus bringt sein Anliegen direkt auf den Punkt.“ 8/10 Visions: „Soen perfektionieren ihren Alternative – Prog-Metal mit dem vierten Album auf allen Ebenen.“ 9/12 Eclipsed: „Lotus ist vielgestaltig und kein Album wie jedes andere.“ 8,5/10 Laut.de: „Virtuoses Spiel mit Spannungsbögen und filigranen Riffs.“ 4/5 Powermetal.de: „Nein, für mich steht nach mittlerweile mehr als 25 Durchläufen mit ziemlich hoher Sicherheit fest, dass Lotus das bislang beste Album aus der Schmiede Soens geworden ist“ 10/10 Zephyrs-Odem.de: „Lotus ist ein Meilenstein in Sachen progressiver Musik, eine Scheibe, der man sich bedingungslos hingeben, in andere Sphären entschwinden und einfach nur mit geschlossenen Augen träumen kann. Musik ist eine Sprache und Soen haben eine Menge zu erzählen. Meisterwerk!“ 10/10

Talk to yourself,

let your essence be the answer,

while we chase the meaning of who we are,

navigating through a storm.

Lotus – Soen

Sie haben die letzten 6 Monate damit verbracht tief in den trüben Abgründen ihrer Emotionen zu graben. Die 9 Songs die zu Lotus wurden sind berauschende, süchtig machende Hörtherapien die viele Punkte der heutigen Dunkelheit in Frage stellen und ihnen gleichzeitig Momente großer Hoffnung entgegen stellen.

“We are all very fortunate to have this place where we can go and explore thoughts, perspectives and emotions which everyday life maybe does not have the room for,” sagt Martin Lopez, einer von Soens Gründungsmitgliedern, “there are definitely things that we say, and places we go, in Soen which would be very hard to express without us coming together and creating music.”

Produziert von David Castillo und Iñaki Marconi in den Ghostward Studios und Studio 6 zwischen Juli und Oktober 2018 ist Lotus das erste Album mit dem kanadischen Gitarristen Cody Ford. Im Zentrum stehen immer noch die packenden heavy, progressiven Soen Riffs. Songs wie Rival, Soen und Martyrs sind Dissertationen der modernen Gesellschaft, poetisch voller Konfusion und Chaos jedoch auch voller Stärke, und Schönheit wie der Titel Lotus erahnen lässt. Gefiltert aus diesen Zeiten, die zuweilen wirken wie eine Endlosschleife des menschlichen Rückschritts.

“The world right now is undeniably a very strange, tense place,” sagt Lopez, “I think the songs clearly reflect that, but they also reflect that we must now be stronger than ever in challenging confronting and dealing with the pandemonium life throws at us all.”

Das üppige Lotus Artwork zeigt eine myteriöse und einnehmende Kupferpyramide die Elemente des 6. Sinnes und größerem Bewusstsein zeigt bevor sich das Gatefold öffnet und ein Mädchen zeigt das von der Kupfer Aura berührt wird.

“We each have our own personal ideas as to what it means,” so Lopez, “but we’d much rather discuss what others think, what our audience think, what the media thinks. I think it’s extremely important that we all communicate with each other and take the time to fully conceive our own meanings and interactions with life and creativity.”

“Ultimately,” schließt Ekelöf ab, “Lotus is about rising from whatever darkness, or dark places, you might find yourself. And its inspiration comes from a deep motivation to not just settle for the situation you might find yourself in. Lotus is about changing life -both your own and your surroundings for which we must all take responsibility- and make them better rather than letting darkness pacify you and take you down.”

