Lykaia – Soen’s drittes Album, wird diesen Herbst in einer aufgebrezelten Version unter dem Titel Lykaia Revisited, neu auggelegt erscheinen. Nben dem aktualisierten Artwork von Paul Tippett sind auch Live Tracks von der Europatour 2017 dabei.

“The tour was great, and when you have the chance to play songs live night after night, they take on another perspective,” sagt Martin Lopez, “and on reflection, we all felt that Lykaia could greatly benefit from being re-mastered, that there were improvements which could be made that would improve the album and also seal the Lykaia era perfectly”

Fans die sich eine CD zulegen bekommen Sectarian aus dem RCA Club in Lissabon und Lucidity aus dem Largo in Rom. Digital-Freunde bekommen zusätzlich noch Jinn ebenfalls aus dem RCA Club in Lissabon

Paul Tippett’s artwork rundet den neuen Blick auf Lykaia perfekt ab.

“Again, we just felt we could improve and realize another version of the art,” sagt Lopez, “and the great thing about this version is that it has a very “iconic-logo” feel, taking the main element of the first sleeve and giving it a more emblematic perspective and serving as a great visual way to close the Lykaia chapter of Soen.”



Lykaia Revisited wurde von Gentry Studer imt Epic Mastering neu gemastert und soll am 14. September weltweit erhältlich sein. http://hyperurl.co/LykaiaRevisited

Lykaia Revisited track listing:

1. Sectarian

2. Orison

3. Lucidity

4. Opal

5. Jinn

6. Sister

7. Stray

8. Paragon

9. Vitriol

10. God’s Acre

11. Sectarian Live (Live in Lisbon)

12. Jinn (Live in Lisbon)*

13. Lucidity Live (Live in Rome)

*only available on the digital formats

