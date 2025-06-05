Soror Dolorosa: kündigen Europa-Shows für 2025 an

Die französischen Post-Punk-/ Gothic-Rock-Band Soror Dolorosa haben eine neue Reihe von Konzerten in Europa für diesen Sommer und Herbst angekündigt. Sie werden ihr aktuelles Full-Length-Album Mond präsentieren, die in dem führenden deutschen Printmagazin Sonic Seducer den Titel Album des Monats erhielt und am 04. Oktober 2024 veröffentlicht wurde.

Soror Dolorosa kommentieren: „We will open a new chapter in our history with the return of Dea Hydra from Luminance and Emptiness on the guitar for the upcoming live performances,“ verrät Mastermind Andy Julia. „This extremely talented musician is also the producer of the songs on the Aurora EP that was part of the limited edition of Mond and to which he added many arrangements with his uniquely shimmering guitar sound. This continued a brilliant ‚tradition‘ that started on our previous album Apollo. Let’s all rendez-vous this summer under a brilliant Mond!“

Soror Dolorosa – Mond 2025 Live

08 Jun 2025 Leipzig (DE) Wave Gotik Treffen

12 Jul 2025 Bolków (PL) Castle Party Festival

01 Aug 2025 Matra Forest (HU) FeketeZaj Festival

14 Aug 2025 Essen (DE) Grend

15 Aug 2025 Torgau (DE) Stella Nomine Festival

16 Aug 2025 Rogoznica (PL) BatBeque, Chlewík Party

12 Sep 2025 Balve (DE) Balver Höhle, Prophecy Fest

24 Oct 2025 Roma (IT) Traffic Club

25 Oct2025 Caserta (IT) Oliveircos

26 Oct 2025 Modena (IT) ATP Live Music Club

