Soror Dolorosa: kündigen Europa-Shows für 2025 an

Die französischen Post-Punk-/ Gothic-Rock-Band Soror Dolorosa haben eine neue Reihe von Konzerten in Europa für diesen Sommer und Herbst angekündigt. Sie werden ihr aktuelles Full-Length-Album Mond präsentieren, die in dem führenden deutschen Printmagazin Sonic Seducer den Titel Album des Monats erhielt und am 04. Oktober 2024 veröffentlicht wurde.
Soror Dolorosa kommentieren: „We will open a new chapter in our history with the return of Dea Hydra from Luminance and Emptiness on the guitar for the upcoming live performances,“ verrät Mastermind Andy Julia. „This extremely talented musician is also the producer of the songs on the Aurora EP that was part of the limited edition of Mond and to which he added many arrangements with his uniquely shimmering guitar sound. This continued a brilliant ‚tradition‘ that started on our previous album Apollo. Let’s all rendez-vous this summer under a brilliant Mond!“
Soror Dolorosa – Mond 2025 Live
08 Jun 2025 Leipzig (DE) Wave Gotik Treffen
12 Jul 2025 Bolków (PL) Castle Party Festival
01 Aug 2025 Matra Forest (HU) FeketeZaj Festival
14 Aug 2025 Essen (DE) Grend
15 Aug 2025 Torgau (DE) Stella Nomine Festival
16 Aug 2025 Rogoznica (PL) BatBeque, Chlewík Party
12 Sep 2025 Balve (DE) Balver Höhle, Prophecy Fest
24 Oct 2025 Roma (IT) Traffic Club
25 Oct2025 Caserta (IT) Oliveircos
26 Oct 2025 Modena (IT) ATP Live Music Club
