Speed Queen: präsentieren neuen Videoclip „The World Ends Tonight“

Die belgischen Heavy Metallers Speed Queen haben einen weiteren Song aus ihrem bevorstehenden Debütalbum …With A Bang! enthüllt, das am 5. September 2025 über High Roller Records in allen Formaten veröffentlicht wird.

Ein Musikvideo zur neuen Single The World Ends Tonight ist hier verfügbar:

Speed Queen sind seit über zehn Jahren aktiv und haben zahlreiche Festivals gespielt, darunter das Wacken Open Air und das Alcatraz Festival, sowie Touren mit Bands wie Night Demon absolviert. Bassist Lander Savelkoul erklärt: „We like to think that rock‘n’roll has to be fun and invigorating in the first place“, und fügt hinzu: „and that’s what we try to bring to the stage – a fast, energetic show with no pauses. We’re bringing a whole new live show along with this new release.“

Er ergänzt: „This album has been cooking for quite some time. We started working on these songs after King Of The Road (EP, 20217) was released and in between live shows, after a pandemic and line-up change, we are finally ready to release them to the world. Also, it’s a cliché but we’ve grown as a band and you can hear that we’re more comfortable playing these songs.“

Bereitet euch auf ein kraftvolles „in your face“-Album vor, das mehr Variation und zusätzliche Schichten als das bisherige Material von Speed Queen bietet!

…With A Bang! – Trackliste:

1. 5 6 7 8

2. Showdown

3. I Want It

4. Eye to Eye

5. Chasing Ghosts

6. I Walk Alone

7. Skygazers

8. The World Ends Tonight

9. Time to Go

10. Fire

Ein zusätzliches Solo auf I Want It stammt von Jonny Nesta (Thunderor, Skull Fist). Aufgenommen und gemischt von Koen Keijers (Tube Driven). Das Mastering wurde von Thibault Chaumont (Deviant Lab) durchgeführt. Die Front- und Backcover-Fotografie stammt von Sarina Mannaert.

Speed Queen sind:

Thomas Kenis – Gesang, Tamburin

Andreas Stieglitz – Gitarren, Synthesizer

Lander Savelkoul – Bass

Toon Driezen – Schlagzeug

Speed Queen online:

https://www.facebook.com/speedqueenofficial

https://www.instagram.com/speedqueenband/#