Stormwitchs neue Single Odins Ravens ist hier und kann in all seiner Pracht angehört werden:

Im letzten Monat hat die Band bereits das Lyric Video zu ihrer ersten Single Songs Of Steel vom kommenden Album Bound To The Witch veröffentlicht. Hier kann man es sich ansehen:

Stormwitchs neues Album Bound To The Witch – gemischt und gemasert von Marc Ayerle und mit einem Artwork von Michael Vetter – erscheint am 29. Juni bei Massacre Records. Das Album ist physisch als Jewel Case CD, limitiertes CD Digipak mit exklusiven Bonustracks sowie als limitierte Vinyl LP und natürlich auch digital erhältlich und kann hier vorbestellt werden.

Bound To The Witch wird mit Sicherheit alte wie neue Fans begeistern. Getragen von kraftvollen Riffs erstrahlt Andys Stimme und entführt den Zuhörer in seine ganz eigene Welt.

Stormwitch – Bound To The Witch

1. Songs Of Steel

2. Odins Ravens

3. The Choir Of The Dead

4. Bound To The Witch

5. Arya

6. Stormwitch

7. Life Is Not A Dream

8. King George

9. Ancient Times

10. The Ghost Of Mansfield Park

11. Nightingale

12. Stronger Than Heaven (Digipak Bonus)

13. Rats In The Attic (Digipak Bonus)

14. Priest Of Evil (Digipak Bonus)

Pre-order

Stormwitch live:

21.07.2018 CZ Loket – Amfiteátr (Metal Loket)

http://www.stormwitch.de

https://www.facebook.com/Stormwitch.Band

https://spoti.fi/2JQQfmG

Kommentare

Kommentare