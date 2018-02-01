Die griechischen Thrash-Metal-Helden Suicidal Angels, haben nun für 2018 die ersten Tourdaten angekündigt. Die Band wird sich mit den norwegischen Extreme-Metallern Satyricon zusammenschließen, um mit ihnen die Bühnenbretter der folgenden Städte zu teilen:

06.03. – NL – Haarlem, Patronaat

07.03. – FR – Paris, La Machine

09.03. – UK – Glasgow, Classic Grand

10.03. – IE – Dublin, The Tivoli

11.03. – UK – Birmingham, 02 Academy 2

13.03. – DE – Cologne, Essigfabrik

14.03. – DE – Frankfurt, Batschkapp

15.03. – DE – Stuttgart, LKA

17.03. – IT – Rome, Largo

18.03. – IT – Treviso, New Age

19.03. – HR – Zagreb, Tvornica Kulture

20.03. – HU – Budapest, Dürer-Kert

22.03. – CZ – Ostrava, Garaz

23.03. – DE – Dresden, Beatpol

24.03. – DE – Hannover, Musikzentrum

25.03. – SE – Malmö, KB

27.03. – FI – Tampere, Pakkahuone

28.03. – FI – Jyväskylä, Lutakko

29.03. – FI – Helsiniki, Tavastia

Den offiziellen Tourtrailer gibt es hier zu sehen:

Die Band kommentiert:

„We are in the pleasant position to announce that we are going to be part of the upcoming 2nd leg of the Satyricon tour, starting beginning of March. This will be our last European tour for the Division of Blood album, so in case you missed us in the previous ones, now is your chance! Make sure you grab your tickets and join us to raise some hell!

Some additional information. The already announced and confirmed show in Seville on the 10th of March is still on, so on the 10th instead of Dublin, we will be at the Palacios Metal Fest. Unfortunately though, we will not be able to be in Belgium on the 23rd. We would like to thank all people involved there for their invitation, it is indeed an honour, therefore we will make sure that we will re-schedule our appearance at the Oilsjt Omploft Festival. Belgium has always been one of our favourites destinations through the years. Stay tuned for additional information to come within the next days.”

Division Of Blood ist seit 27. Mai 2016 im Handel erhältlich.

Bestellt werden kann das Album hier.

Mehr Division Of Blood:

Division Of Blood Music-Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YGZ519dUppw

Capital Of War Lyric-Video: https://youtu.be/oWZOOW_VQc0

Divide & Conquer Live-Video: https://youtu.be/ORNJQ82aJXg

Image Of The Serpent VIdeo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8KtHjnH-w-M

Kommentare

Kommentare