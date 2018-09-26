Suicidal Tendencies haben neue Live Dates für Deutschland angekündigt. In folgenden drei Städten könnt ihr mit ST-Sprechchören die Bühne entern:

02.11 Bochum – Matrix

04.11 Aschaffenburg – Colos Saal

05.11 München – Backstage Werk

Mike Muir gibt Auskunft zum Album:

Over 20 Years ago I recorded my first “solo” cd for release (technically the second, the first being the “Solocide” sessions which probably will never be released as it was intended).

The Cyco Miko “Lost my Brain…Once Again!” was released in 1995 and even featured guitarist Steve Jones from the Sex Pistols on 7 songs.

Although the 13 years I was in Suicidal at the time, I did things I never dreamed I’d have the chance to, or could happen, there were still way too many times that were extremely difficult to handle. Basically, “Love Music, don’t Like the other stuff”, lol.

Anyhow remembering that original love for music made me want to do a Punk STyle record and at the time I didn’t feel it was, could or should be an ST album.

Now with Dave Lombardo on drums leading the way, I felt it not only could it, but it should be an ST album. Not retro, but taking it 25 years forward and make it a modern Cyco Punk record.

Extremely dangerous after so many years, but damn, I love these songs and I feel them so much. Perhaps surprisingly more now then when I was 30.

The music hits me hard and the lyrics hit me harder. Life takes you places sometimes you don’t want to be. I know that more then I would like to admit…but it led me here, right now and I’m so proud to be here! And the irony is a “non Suicidal” album, has just made me more Suicidal then ever.

Lastly, we have some friends from Brasil helping out and we look forward for them to carry the ST Family Flag going forward.

STay Cyco, STay STrong! Suicidal for Life and Love to the ST Family Worldwide!

Cyco Miko