Sylosis: veröffentlichen Video zu „Soured Ground“

Die kraftvolle Metal-Band Sylosis hat das Video zu ihrem bissigen Song Soured Ground veröffentlicht, der auf ihrer neuesten EP The Path zu finden ist. Zudem haben sie eine limitierte Vinylauflage der EP angekündigt. Seht euch das Video zu Soured Ground hier an:

Zur Veröffentlichung des neuen Videos äußert sich die Band: „Following the success of The Path, it was clear that we had to immortalise these songs on some form of physical media. We knew the songs were strong, but did not expect them to connect with people the way that have. In light of this, we have a very limited pressing of the EP in coke bottle green with custom etching. The finished product is stunning and we can’t wait to share it with you. To further celebrate the release, we shot a new video for the song Soured Ground. This was the obvious choice for the video after seeing all the fan feedback. We have a limited number of signed vinyl available on our webstore and on tour in Europe this month. Be sure to grab yourself a copy, and we’ll see you on the road.“ – Ali, Ben, Conor & Josh

Sylosis haben einen großartigen Sommer vor sich, in dem sie neben ihren eigenen Headline-Shows und einigen Terminen mit ihren Labelkollegen In Flames auch eine Reihe der größten Metal-Festivals in ganz Europa besuchen werden.

Sylosis – Live-Termine 2025

6th June – Aarau, CH – MetalMayhem*

7th June – Aschaffenburg, DE – Colos-Saal*

8th June – Maastricht, NL – South Of Heaven Open Air

10th June – Ljubljana, SI – Metal Center#

11th June – Hradec Králové, CZ – Rock For People

13th June – Reading, UK – SUB89* (Final Tickets)

14th June – Derby, UK – Download Festival

18th June – Copenhagen, DK – Copenhell

20th June – Leipzig, DE – Haus Auensee#

21st June – Dessel, BE – Graspop Metal Meeting

*Headline-Shows

#Support für In Flames

Tickets: hier

