Testament: kündigen EU/UK Co-Headline Tour mit Obituary an – Support: Destruction & Goatwhore

Die Bay-Area-Thrash-Metal-Legenden Testament freuen sich, bekannt zu geben, dass sie diesen Herbst nach Europa zurückkehren werden, um eine umfassende Co-Headliner-Tour mit den Death-Metal-Pionieren Obituary zu starten! Nach einer umfangreichen Festivalrunde im Sommer 2024 und einer äußerst erfolgreichen Tour, bei der sie ihre Kollegen Kreator und Anthrax Ende letzten Jahres unterstützten, werden Testament im Oktober einige der renommiertesten Veranstaltungsorte Europas rocken. Abgerundet wird diese beeindruckende Tour von den deutschen Thrash-Metal-Pionieren Destruction und dem Black/Death-Metal-Giganten Goatwhore aus New Orleans.

Eric Peterson (Gitarre) von Testament äußerte sich dazu: „Alright! We are super excited to announce the beginning of our Thrash Of The Titans campaign event! Coming to Europe this October with co-headliners Obituary and very special guests Destruction & Goatwhore! We will have a special deep cut set along with classics and of course some new songs! Obituary will be doing a special set as well doing their classic “cause of death” material and Destruction also will have new record out as well! Looking fwd to see you all again out there! Long live Thrash! Long live metal!“

Testament | Obituary

w/ Destruction & Goatwhore

05-Oct-25 DE – Hannover @ Capitol

07-Oct-25 UK – Bristol @ Beacon

08-Oct-25 UK – Birmingham @ O2 Academy Birmingham

09-Oct-25 IE – Dublin @ Olympia Theatre

10-Oct-25 UK – Manchester @ Manchester Academy

11-Oct-25 UK – London @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

12-Oct-25 BE – Antwerp @ Trix

13-Oct-25 DE – Stuttgart @ LKA Longhorn

14-Oct-25 DE – Hamburg @ Große Freiheit 36

16-Oct-25 CH – Pratteln @ Z7 Konzertfabrik

17-Oct-25 DE – Wiesbaden @ Schlachthof

18-Oct-25 IT – Milan @ Live Club

19-Oct-25 DE – Saarbruecken @ Garage

21-Oct-25 SI – Ljubljana @ Media Center

22-Oct-25 AT – Vienna @ Arena

23-Oct-25 PL – Wroclaw @ A2

24-Oct-25 DE – Munich @ TonHalle

25-Oct-25 DE – Oberhausen @ Turbinenhalle

26-Oct-25 NL – Utrecht @ Tivoli Vredenburg – Ronda

Der Ticketverkauf hat bereits begonnen: https://www.testamentlegions.com/site/#tour

