The 69 Eyes: feiern 20 Jahre „Lost Boys“ feat. Steve Stevens

The 69 Eyes feiern das 20-jährige Jubiläum ihres Klassikers Lost Boys mit einer aktualisierten Version, die Steve Stevens an der Leadgitarre präsentiert!

Seht euch das Video zu Lost Boys (20th Anniversary) hier an:

Lost Boys (20th Anniversary Version), produziert von Jyrki und gemischt von Cameron Webb, bekannt für seine zehnjährige Produktion von Motörhead, ist ab sofort auf allen Plattformen verfügbar.

Los Angeles, Kalifornien: Vor zwanzig Jahren, inspiriert von dem epochalen Vampirfilm Lost Boys des Regisseurs Joel Schumacher, nahmen The 69 Eyes ihre Hommage an den Klassiker von 1987 auf.

„The movie came out in the best 80’s hard rock and glam times“, sagt The 69 Eyes Sänger Jyrki 69, „and that’s what we wanted to capture – like dreaming what would have happened if Billy Idol, Guns N’ Roses and Mötley Crüe had come together to make music for it.“

„Clearly it was a potent image. Across the decades that followed, Lost Boys has become the band’s undisputed anthem, topping 20 million streams.“ Jyrki fährt fort: „It is the main song The 69 Eyes is known for around the world. We always end our show with it. It is impossible to play anymore after that.“

Jyrki gibt zu: „We really did think that there is no reason to re-record the song.” Unless they could add something very, very special to the brew.“

„The only way we would do it was if Steve Stevens was playing guitar on it. Long time sideman, collaborator and unique foil for Billy Idol, Stevens epitomizes the image of the 80s rock guitarist, both visually and musically – it was Stevens’s devastating licks that underpinned such Idol classics as White Wedding and Rebel Yell, while he was already long-established as a key element in another deathless 80s movie, the theme to Top Gun.“

Kein Wunder also, dass Jyrki ihn als „den legendären Rock’n’Roll-Leadgitarristen“, den man in den coolsten MTV-Musikvideos gesehen hat, beschreibt, der den gleichen düsteren und glamourösen Stil wie Link Wray und Johnny Thunders fortführt, nur eben im Videozeitalter. Er ist eine Legende.

„So if we were going to celebrate the song’s 20th anniversary and re-record it, we’d also have to make our original fantasy come true by having Steve on lead guitar. And It’s still feels unreal and dreamy that Cleopatra Records were able to make it happen.“

„We wanted it to be a Halloween surprise for our fans“, sagt Jyrki. „Maybe there’s still rock fans out there who do not know the song… maybe we can reach their Halloween parties as well?“

Bei den eigenen Grusel-Festen der Band wird er auf jeden Fall zu hören sein. „We’re currently hitting the road with D-A-D in Europe, and we’ll be playing a special Halloween show on a cruise ship as well.“

Die Tourdaten der Cowpunks And Glampires Tour 2026

