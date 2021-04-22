The Bronx: veröffentlichen ihre neue Single „Superbloom“

Mit Superbloom veröffentlichen The Bronx die zweite Single ihres neuen Albums Bronx VI.

Sänger Matt Caughthran sagt folgendes zum neuen Song:

„Superbloom is a search for deeper meaning. Musically, the song originated from our bass player Brad Magers, his first official offering on a Bronx record. The chorus was co-written by guitarist Joby Ford, so there is a sonic push/pull that takes place for the first time in Bronx history. Lyrically, the song is about a day I spent lost in the California wildflowers with an old friend. Reflecting on the past in a somewhat desperate attempt to make sense of the present. A very inspired song beginning to end, one of my favorites on the record.“

