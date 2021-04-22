Startseite
The Bronx: veröffentlichen ihre neue Single „Superbloom“

Das neue Album "Bronx VI" erscheint am 27.08. via Cooking Vinyl

Mit Superbloom veröffentlichen The Bronx die zweite Single ihres neuen Albums Bronx VI.

Sänger Matt Caughthran sagt folgendes zum neuen Song:
Superbloom is a search for deeper meaning. Musically, the song originated from our bass player Brad Magers, his first official offering on a Bronx record. The chorus was co-written by guitarist Joby Ford, so there is a sonic push/pull that takes place for the first time in Bronx history. Lyrically, the song is about a day I spent lost in the California wildflowers with an old friend. Reflecting on the past in a somewhat desperate attempt to make sense of the present. A very inspired song beginning to end, one of my favorites on the record.“

Alle weiteren Infos zum neuen Album könnt ihr hier nachlesen:

The Bronx: veröffentlichen die erste Single „White Shadow“ von ihrem neuen Album

 

