The Devil Wears Prada: veröffentlichen ihre neue Single/Video „For You“ über Solid State Records

The Devil Wears Prada werden von Revolver für ihre Fähigkeit gefeiert, die Fans auch nach zwei Jahrzehnten im Musikgeschäft immer wieder zu überraschen, sowie für ihre Experimentierfreudigkeit mit ihrem Sound. Diese Furchtlosigkeit hat es der Band ermöglicht, so vital wie eh und je zu bleiben.

Jetzt versetzen sie ihre Fans mit unvorhersehbaren klanglichen Wendungen in Staunen, indem sie eine brandneue Single veröffentlichen. Die Band hat das Video zu ihrer neuen Single For You geteilt. Seht es euch hier an:

„A love story unraveling through the eyes of someone hopelessly devoted to a partner who can never truly give back“, erklärt die Band die Bedeutung des Songs. „It’s the sound of desperation meeting blind loyalty — a crushing, cinematic anthem for the heartbroken. This is The Devil Wears Prada at our most expansive, with our biggest chorus to date and a fearless step into the next evolution of our sound. We’re not just pushing boundaries—we’re redefining them.“

Die Band wird im November und Dezember mit Ice Nine Kills auf Europatour gehen.

Tourtermine:

19.11 Milan, IT – Alcatraz

20.11 Zurich, CH – Halle 622

21.11 Paris, FR – Salle Pleyel

23.11 Vienna, AT – Gasometer

24.11 Munich, DE – Zenith

26.11 Brussels, BE – AB

27.11 Cologne, DE – Palladium

28.11 Prague, CZ – Sasazu Club

30.11 Leipzig, DE – Haus Auensee

01.12 Warsaw, PL – Klub Stodola

02.12 Berlin, DE – Verti Music Hall

04.12 Hamburg, DE – Sporthalle

05.12 Tilburg, NL – Poppodium 013

06.12 Frankfurt, DE – Jahrhunderthalle Club

