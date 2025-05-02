The Halo Effect: enthüllen exklusiven Bonustrack „Not Yet Broken“

Nach dem beeindruckenden Erfolg ihres neuesten Albums March Of The Unheard (Review: hier) und einer ausverkauften Europatournee kehrt die schwedische Melodic Death Metal-Band The Halo Effect mit einem brandneuen Song zurück.

Die Band veröffentlicht stolz Not Yet Broken – eine kraftvolle, hypnotische und tief melodische Hymne, die bis jetzt ausschließlich in Japan als exklusiver Bonustrack verfügbar war. Angetrieben von drückenden Riffs, eindringlichen Melodien und der unverwechselbaren Energie, die den Sound von The Halo Effect prägt, ist Not Yet Broken ein Beweis für das unerschütterliche kreative Feuer der Band.

Sehr euch das Video zu Not Yet Broken hier an:

Stream: https://thehaloeffect.bfan.link/nybsg

Der Gitarrist und Hauptsongwriter Niclas Engelin äußert sich dazu: „I think we are fortunate to have this flood of creativity going since day one. Here is another song we have been waiting for you all to hear, it’s been talked about for a loooong time and now the time is right to unleash this riff/melody – monster for you all! This song was written during the long inspiring sessions we had for the album Days Of The Lost. We hope you will enjoy this song as much as we do, let’s bring it on the set list for this summers festivals!“

Im Rahmen der anstehenden Sommerfestivals werden The Halo Effect live bei folgenden Festivals und Clubshows zu sehen sein:

26.06. GR Thessaloniki – Rockwave Festival

28.06. FI Helsinki – Tuska Festival

17.07. DE Neunkirchen Vlyn – Dong Open Air

18.07. DE Weil am Rhein – Baden in Blut

07.08. ES Alicante – Leyendas del Rock

08.08. GER Büdesheim – Krawall ‘O’ Open Air

09.08. CZ Jaromer – Brutal Assault

10.08. SLO Bratislava – Majestic Music Club

12.08. LUX Luxembourg – Dem Atelier (**Machine Head support)

13.08. GER Dinkelsbühl – Summer Breeze

14.08. GER Lindau – Club Vaudeville

15.08. GER Sulingen – Reload Festival

16.08. GER Cudrefin – Rock the Lakes Festival

29.08. RO Campulung Muscel – Posada Rock Festival

30.08. GER Schramberg-Tennenbrom – Metalacker Festival

21.11. BU Sofia – Joy Station

22.11. TUR Istanbul – If Besiktas

25.11. JP Osaka – Bigcat

26.11. JP Tokio – Toyosu Pit

The Halo Effect sind:

Niclas Engelin – Gitarre

Jesper Strömblad – Gitarre

Mikael Stanne – Gesang

Peter Iwers – Bass

Daniel Svensson – Schlagzeug

The Halo Effect online:

