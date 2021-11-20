The Ocean: veröffentlichen neues Livevideo zu „Eocene“

The Ocean haben ein drittes Video ihres anstehenden Livealbums Phanerozoic Live, das am 26. November veröffentlicht wird, rausgehauen. Das Album erscheint digital weltweit über Metal Blade Records, physische Tonträger können hier über erworben werden Pelagic Records.
The Ocean Tour Dates
Januar 2022 – Europa
Mit pg.lost, Hypno5e und Psychonaut:
07/01 – DE- Berlin, Hole44
08/01 – CZ – Prague, Nova Chmelnice
09/01 – AT – Vienna, Szene
10/01 – DE- Munich, Backstage
11/01 – IT – Milan, Legend
12/01 – CH – Lucerne, Sedel
13/01 – FR – Lyon, CCO Villeurbanne
14/01 – ES – Barcelona, Boveda
15/01 – ES – Madrid, Caracol
16/01 – PT – Lisbon, LAV
17/01 – ES – Bilbao, Stage Live
18/01 – FR – Toulouse, Rex
19/01 – FR – Bordeaux, Krakatoa
20/01 – FR – Nantes, Ferrailleur
21/01 – FR – Lille, The Black Lab
22/01 – NL – Utrecht, De Helling
23/01 – BE – Brussels, Botanique
24/01 – FR – Paris, Machine
25/01 – FR – Colmar, Grillen
26/01 – DE – Cologne, Gebäude9
27/01 – DE – Wiesbaden, Schlachthof
28/01 – DE – Hannover, Bei Chez Heinz
29/01 – DE – Osnabrück, Kleine Freiheit
March/April 2022 – U.S./Canada
with Leprous
3/1/2022 Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner
3/2/2022 Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall
3/3/2022 Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot Ballroom
3/4/2022 Toronto, ON – The Opera House – Toronto
3/5/2022 Montreal, QC – L’Astral
3/6/2022 Quebec City, QC – Imperial Bell
3/8/2022 Allston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
3/9/2022 New York, NY – Sony Hall
3/10/2022 Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live – Downstairs
3/11/2022 Washington, DC – Black Cat
3/12/2022 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
3/13/2022 Charlotte, NC – The Underground – Charlotte
3/15/2022 Orlando, FL – The Beacham
3/16/2022 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
3/17/2022 Nashville, TN – Exit / In
3/18/2022 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
3/19/2022 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
3/21/2022 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
3/22/2022 Pomona, CA – The Glass House
3/23/2022 Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre – Los Angeles
3/24/2022 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone Berkeley
3/25/2022 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
3/26/2022 Vancouver, BC – The Rickshaw Theatre
3/27/2022 Seattle, WA – Neumos
3/29/2022 South Salt Lake, UT – The Commonwealth Room
3/30/2022 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
3/31/2022 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theatre
4/1/2022 St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar and Hall
4/2/2022 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
Weitere Infos zur Band und zum neuen Album könnt ihr hier nachlesen:
The Ocean: veröffentlichen neues Video „Jurassic / Cretaceous“