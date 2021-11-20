The Ocean: veröffentlichen neues Livevideo zu „Eocene“

The Ocean haben ein drittes Video ihres anstehenden Livealbums Phanerozoic Live, das am 26. November veröffentlicht wird, rausgehauen. Das Album erscheint digital weltweit über Metal Blade Records, physische Tonträger können hier über erworben werden Pelagic Records.

The Ocean Tour Dates

Januar 2022 – Europa

Mit pg.lost, Hypno5e und Psychonaut:

07/01 – DE- Berlin, Hole44

08/01 – CZ – Prague, Nova Chmelnice

09/01 – AT – Vienna, Szene

10/01 – DE- Munich, Backstage

11/01 – IT – Milan, Legend

12/01 – CH – Lucerne, Sedel

13/01 – FR – Lyon, CCO Villeurbanne

14/01 – ES – Barcelona, Boveda

15/01 – ES – Madrid, Caracol

16/01 – PT – Lisbon, LAV

17/01 – ES – Bilbao, Stage Live

18/01 – FR – Toulouse, Rex

19/01 – FR – Bordeaux, Krakatoa

20/01 – FR – Nantes, Ferrailleur

21/01 – FR – Lille, The Black Lab

22/01 – NL – Utrecht, De Helling

23/01 – BE – Brussels, Botanique

24/01 – FR – Paris, Machine

25/01 – FR – Colmar, Grillen

26/01 – DE – Cologne, Gebäude9

27/01 – DE – Wiesbaden, Schlachthof

28/01 – DE – Hannover, Bei Chez Heinz

29/01 – DE – Osnabrück, Kleine Freiheit

March/April 2022 – U.S./Canada

with Leprous

3/1/2022 Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner

3/2/2022 Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall

3/3/2022 Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot Ballroom

3/4/2022 Toronto, ON – The Opera House – Toronto

3/5/2022 Montreal, QC – L’Astral

3/6/2022 Quebec City, QC – Imperial Bell

3/8/2022 Allston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

3/9/2022 New York, NY – Sony Hall

3/10/2022 Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live – Downstairs

3/11/2022 Washington, DC – Black Cat

3/12/2022 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

3/13/2022 Charlotte, NC – The Underground – Charlotte

3/15/2022 Orlando, FL – The Beacham

3/16/2022 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

3/17/2022 Nashville, TN – Exit / In

3/18/2022 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

3/19/2022 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

3/21/2022 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

3/22/2022 Pomona, CA – The Glass House

3/23/2022 Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre – Los Angeles

3/24/2022 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone Berkeley

3/25/2022 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

3/26/2022 Vancouver, BC – The Rickshaw Theatre

3/27/2022 Seattle, WA – Neumos

3/29/2022 South Salt Lake, UT – The Commonwealth Room

3/30/2022 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

3/31/2022 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theatre

4/1/2022 St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar and Hall

4/2/2022 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

