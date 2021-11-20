Grand Horror: veröffentlichen „I Want You“

Das Horrorpunk-Projekt Grand Horror hat seine neue digitale Single I Want You – featuring Argyle Goolsby (Blitzkid) – veröffentlicht!
Hier kann man sich die Single anhören und sie käuflich erwerben » https://lnk.to/grandhorroriwantyou
Das dazugehörige Lyric Video seht ihr hier:
I Want You ist als Song konzipiert, der bekannte Horrorpunk-Trademarks vereint, von schnellen Punk-Riffs bis hin zu klassischen Gang-Vocals und Ohrwurm-Refrains.
Grand Horror ist ein Horrorpunk-Projekt von Rod Usher (The Other) and Florian V. Schwarz (Pyogenesis), das fortlaufend illustre Gastmusiker aus der Horrorpunk-Szene featuren wird.
https://www.facebook.com/GrandHorror
https://www.instagram.com/grandhorror_official