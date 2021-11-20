Pathology: veröffentlichen Musikvideo zum Song „A Pound Of Flesh“

Gestern haben die blutrünstigen Death Metaller Pathology ihr elftes Studioalbum The Everlasting Plague über Nuclear Blast veröffentlicht. Zur Feier des Tages serviert die Band allen Fans das Musikvideo zum Song A Pound Of Flesh. Das Video von Gary Smithson könnt ihr euch direkt hier ansehen:

Pathology kommentiert es wie folgt: „We are very proud to release The Everlasting Plague and the new single A Pound Of Flesh! We’re all super happy with how this album came out. There are some new elements to the Pathology sound and a little something for everyone on this new album. A Pound Of Flesh definitely showcases the band’s different influences, with heavy breakdowns to dark melodies and everything in between. Go check out The Everlasting Plague now and feast on the heaviness!”

The Everlasting Plague ist in folgenden Formaten erhältlich:

CD-Juwel-Etui

Re-Agent Grünes Vinyl

CD + T-Shirt-Bundle

The Everlasting Plague wurde Anfang des Jahres in den Sharkbite Studios aufgenommen. Produziert wurde das Album von Zack Ohren, der auch für das Engineering und Mixing zuständig war. Der wahnsinnige Priester, den man manchmal auf dem Cover anderer Pathology-Alben sieht, taucht hier als Spitzenzombie wieder auf, der seinem Mittoten das Fleisch reißt, während er die Spitze einer zerstörten Stadt erklimmt. Der langjährige Künstlerkollege Par Olofsson kehrte zur Pathology zurück, um das Stück zu entwerfen.

Die Tracklist von The Everlasting Plague: