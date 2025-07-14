The Pretty Wild: veröffentlichen neuen Track/Video „Living Ded“ über Sumerian Records

Die aufstrebende metaphysische Metalcore-Band The Pretty Wild hat ihren neuen Track Living Ded sowie das offizielle Musikvideo über Sumerian Records veröffentlicht. Zuvor ist bereits das offizielle Musikvideo zu sLeepwALKeR erschienen, dass auf sämtlichen Streaming-Plattform hohen Zuspruch verzeichnete. Zuletzt veröffentlichten The Pretty Wild ihren Hit Omens und das dazugehörige offizielle Musikvideo.

Seht euch jetzt das Video zu Living Ded hier an:

Zur Veröffentlichung von Living Ded äußerte sich die Band: „Living Ded ist about reclaiming power through an intense and seemingly unbeatable struggle. When you’re dragged to your darkest depths, almost into existential collapse, and you find yourself suspended in this kind of weird liminal space. Some choose to stay there, but others self-realize the suffering, refuse to disappear, and choose to rise again as something new raw, almost ghostly or unkillable. You can hear that resurrection point in the lyric ‘in death we wake’.“ – Jules

„Living Ded is about the death of the projection society built to contain you in. its for the moment you realize the world insidiously shapes people thru subconscious dynamics into masks they begin to mistake for who they are. The vampiric theme interwoven in Living Ded addresses the fact paradoxically that we’re all parasites in each other’s myth. We feed off validation, guilt, and projection until the self rots into shape. And we do it to ourselves. That’s the part no one wants to take accountability for.“ – Jyl

The Pretty Wild ist eine genreübergreifende, grenzüberschreitende Band, deren rebellischer Geist rohe, gefühlvolle Lyrics vermittelt und eine Generation anspricht, die nach Authentizität strebt. Sie weigern sich, sich den Regeln und Erwartungen der traditionellen Gesellschaft zu beugen, und verfolgen unermüdlich die Wahrheit jenseits gesellschaftlicher Erwartungen, während sie Musik für alle machen, die mutig genug sind, auszubrechen. Mit ihren geplanten Auftritten in diesem Jahr bei großen nationalen Festivals wie Welcome To Rockville und Inkcarceration 2025, sowie der mit Spannung erwarteten Hell Hath No Fury Tour mit In This Moment, Wargasm und Kat Von D, stehen dem Schwestern-Duo alle Türen offen, um sich als eine Kraft zu etablieren, mit der man in der modernen Heavy Music rechnen muss.

The Pretty Wild online:

https://www.instagram.com/wearetheprettywild/

https://www.wearetheprettywild.com/