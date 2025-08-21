The Red Chord: Album „Clients“ erscheint zum ersten Mal auf Vinyl, zur Feier des 20-jährigen Jubiläums

Clients, das nun als Meilenstein geltende Album von The Red Chord, wird am 17. Oktober erstmals auf Vinyl veröffentlicht, um das 20-jährige Jubiläum des Albums zu feiern.

The Red Chord gelten als eine der einflussreichsten Crossover-Bands in den Genres Hardcore, Grind und Metal. Nach der Unterzeichnung bei Metal Blade im Jahr 2004 veröffentlichte die Band 2005 ihr zweites Studioalbum, Clients, das von der Kritik hochgelobt wurde. Das Album zählt zu den dynamischsten und eindringlichsten Veröffentlichungen des Jahres.

Der Sänger Guy Kozowyk reflektiert über die Veröffentlichung: „Clients is such an important part of our history. There was a vision for every component. The songwriting, the concepts, the sonic wizardry of Planet Z, and the intense visual arts. There has been a specific artistic concept that Paul and I have discussed for the vinyl layout looming since 2004. After two decades, the stars aligned and the concept of the ‚Clients Family Tree‘ was finally realized through the combination of Paul and Mike Wohlberg. Paul’s new illustrations are stunning. We are so excited to present this anniversary reissue with a remaster by the almighty Zeuss. It’s been a slow and methodical process, but we feel the final product is worth the wait. Thank you, Metal Blade for tolerating our fastidious nature and allowing us to be artists first.“

Paul Romano merkt an: „Throughout my career,The Red Chord‚s Clients remains an all-time favorite project for me. I worked very closely with Guy and the band while they were writing the album. From meeting with the actual Clients to hanging in the practice space while the album was being written helped me have a deep understanding that makes the artwork feel ingrained with the music. Having this comprehensive understanding lent itself to picking up where we left off 20 years ago with a dream of Clients on vinyl with new artworks that would really bring the idea to the next level. It felt like visiting an old friend and talking as if no time had passed.“

Zeuss fügt hinzu: „I dug way deep into the archives from 20 years ago and found the original mixes. Not only are they properly prepared and mastered for vinyl, they sound even better than before!“

Clients (20th Anniversary) – Trackliste:

Side A

1. Fixation On Plastics

2. Lay The Tarp

3. Black Santa

4. Antman

5. Clients

6. Upper Decker

Side B

7. Hospice Residence

8. Dragon Wagon

9. Love On The Concrete

10. Blue Line Cretin

11. He Was Dead When I Got There

Gastmusiker:

Zusätzlicher Gesang bei Lay The Tarp, Black Santa, Clients und Blue Line Cretin von Nate Johnson

Piccolo-Trompete bei Clients von Forbes Graham

The Red Chord‚s Clients wurde im Januar 2005 in Planet-Z aufgenommen, von der Band und Zeuss produziert und von Zeuss aufgenommen und gemischt. Das Cover-Art stammt von Paul Romano. Die 20-jährige Jubiläums-Vinyl-Edition von Clients wurde von Zeuss gemastert und kommt in einem Gatefold-Jacket mit einem sechsseitigen Tri-Fold-Insert und einer DL-Karte, sowie einem neuen Vinyl-Cover, Layout und künstlerischen Elementen, die nicht im ursprünglichen CD-Layout von 2005 enthalten sind, einschließlich des Bandporträts von The Red Chord 2025, das von Karen Jerzyk erstellt wurde.

Clients wird in folgenden Farbvarianten erhältlich sein:

White w/ Mixed Pink Splatter (US – Ltd. 1300)

Neon Green w/ Black Swirl (US – Ltd. 500)

Pink w/ Black Splatter (US – Ltd. 300)

Ghost Effect Neon Pink w/ Off-White Color In Color (US – Ltd. 300 units)

Glow-In-The-Dark w/ Fluorescent Pink Color In Color (US Band Tour Exclusive – Ltd. 500)

Bone Oxblood Melt (EU – Ltd. 500)

Orange Grey-Brown Haze (EU – Ltd. 300)

Orange Mint Melt (EU – Ltd. 200)

The Red Chord –Clients 20th Anniversary Shows

09/27/2025 Nightshift Party Weekend – Daytona Beach, FL w/ Dying Fetus, Incantation, more…

12/05/2025 Decibel Metal & Beer Fest – Denver, CO w/ Acid Bath, Blood Incantation, Chat Pile, more…

12/13/2025 Nova Void Fest – Portland, OR w/ Enterprise Earth, I Declare War, Nightmarer, more…

12/19/2025 Monarch – Brooklyn, NY w/ The Number Twelve Looks Like You, See You Next Tuesday, Vomit Forth

12/20/2025 The Sinclair – Cambridge, MA w/ The Number Twelve Looks Like You, See You Next Tuesday, Vomit Forth

The Red Chord sind:

Guy Kozowyk – Gesang

Mike McKenzie – Gitarre, Gesang

Kevin Rampelberg – Gitarre

Greg Weeks – Bass

Brad Fickeisen – Schlagzeug

