The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus: unterschreiben bei Better Noise Music und veröffentlichen ihren Lost Song „Home Improvement“

Die fünffach mit Platin zertifizierte Alternative-Rock Band The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus freut sich, ihr Signing über Better Noise Music bekannt zu geben. Die 2004 in Jacksonville, FL, gegründete Band konnte im Laufe ihrer Karriere bereits diverse Gold- und Platin-Auszeichnungen verzeichnen. Darunter ihre fünffach-Platin Hitsingle Face Down und Your Guardian Angel, sowie das mit Doppel Platin zertifizierte Debütalbum Don’t You Fake It. Hinzu kommen zahlreiche hochrangige Airplay Positionen und insgesamt über 1,4 Milliarden globaler Streams.

Better Noise Music President / COO Steve Kline kommentiert das Signing wie folgt: “We’re excited to partner with The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus on their next release. The timing is perfect, allowing longtime fans to dive into new music while creating a platform for new listeners to discover the awesome songs from the band’s upcoming album.“

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus bestehen aus Sänger, Gitarrist und Gründer Ronnie Winter, seinem Bruder, Multiinstrumentalist Randy Winter, Gitarrist Josh Burke, Bassist Joey Westwood, Schlagzeuger John Esp und Tour-Keyboarder Nadeem Salam. Der neue Track Home Improvement ist ein “Lost Song” der ursprünglich vor den Sessions zu ihrem Debütalbum aufgenommen wurde und bisher lediglich in einer Demo Version auf YouTube zu finden war. Er bildet den ersten Vorgeschmack auf das kommende neue Studioalbum, das im Jahr 2025 über Better Noise Music erscheinen wird.

Ronnie kommentiert: “In 2004, as a local, unsigned band out of Jacksonville, Florida, we recorded a batch of demos that we posted on social media and passed around everywhere we could, later these were known to fans as our self-titled album. This led to our first major label signing in fall of 2005. We wasted little time getting into the studio to give these songs a fresh new recording and that became the basis for our now 2X Platinum-certified debut album Don’t You Fake It. Some of these songs didn’t make the cut due to studio time, album length, and whatnot. Over the years with file trading and YouTube, these demos found their way across the internet and became fan favorites in their own right, and became known as ‘The Lost Songs.’ Fans traded and would beg us to release them, as they were never officially released on streaming platforms.”

“What’s old is new again”, kündigt Winter an. “We have reteamed with many of those involved with Don’t You Fake It for our upcoming album and we’re stoked to finally officially release a new recording of Home Improvement — a song about heartache and the ambivalence of love. It’s been one of the most requested of ‘The Lost Songs’ and will be released digitally for the first time-ever through our new record label, Better Noise Music. This isn’t nostalgia, this is right now, and there’s much more to come!”

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus werden nächstes Wochenende (19. und 20. Oktober) auf dem When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV, ihr neues Signing feiern und Don’t You Fake It in voller Länge spielen. Außerdem werden sie auf der Emo Pool Party am 18.10. im The Strat mit Hawthorne Heights, Armor For Sleep und Emory auftreten. Im Laufe ihrer 20-jährigen Karriere hat die Band Tourneen auf der ganzen Welt gespielt – von ihren Anfängen, als sie die Bühne mit My Chemical Romance und Taking Back Sunday teilten, bis hin zu Auftritten bei der Warped Tour und darüber hinaus.

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus online:

