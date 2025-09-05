The Veer Union: veröffentlichen neue Single/Video „Caught In The Crossfire“

Die kanadische Alternative-Metal-Band The Veer Union hat ihre neue Single und das dazugehörige Video für Caught In The Crossfire veröffentlicht. Der Track ist die dritte Auskopplung aus dem kommenden Album Reinvention, das am 20. Februar 2026 über Arising Empire erscheinen wird.

Caught In The Crossfire ist ein klanglicher Angriff, der das Chaos einer Beziehung thematisiert, die ständig im Konflikt steht. Der Song wird von donnernden Drums und staccatoartigen Gitarrenriffs getragen und kombiniert klare sowie kraftvolle Vocals, die von einem sehr schweren, aber melodischen Klang unterstützt werden. Seht euch das Video hier an:

Caught In The Crossfire hier anhören: https://tinyurl.com/TVU-CaughtInTheCrossfire

The Veer Union erklären: „We poured our rage and souls into Caught In The Crossfire. It’s an assault that tears into the chaos of a relationship that always seems to be in confrontation. It’s about the brutal push-pull between love and hate, where our words turn to shrapnel, carving wounds that trap us in an endless war. The savage struggle to hold onto connection through relentless conflict is a raw, unyielding truth that countless people face every day.“

Das Musikvideo zu Caught In The Crossfire, das von Tim Neuhaus sowie Crispin Earl und Ryan Ramsdell von TVU co-regie geführt wurde, wurde in Vancouver, BC, gedreht und von der Band zusammen mit Julien Bouffard produziert.

Die Band erläutert das Konzept: „The video for Caught In The Crossfire visually explores the emotional battlefield of a relationship — where love and resentment collide, and words become weapons. Instead of portraying a couple in a traditional argument, we chose to tell the story through the lens of war, both literally and metaphorically. Set against the backdrop of World War II, the video follows a soldier fighting overseas, while his wife waits at home. The letters he writes become a lifeline — a symbol of connection, struggle, and emotional survival. The combat scenes reflect the internal chaos and tension that can exist between two people.“

The Veer Union fügen hinzu: „The performance scenes were filmed in Stanley Park, Vancouver — our first time shooting outdoors in February. It was a rare sunny winter day, and while we’re proud of how it turned out, we’re not in a rush to brave that kind of cold again!“

The Veer Union sind bekannt für ihre kraftvollen Riffs und Texte, die sich mit nachvollziehbaren Emotionen auseinandersetzen. Sie ist eine Hard Rock/Alternative-Metal-Band aus Vancouver, BC, Kanada, die ihr erstes Album 2006 unabhängig veröffentlichte. Die Band hat einen neuen Vertrag mit Arising Empire geschlossen. Ihr erstes Album mit dem Label, Reinvention, wird am 20. Februar 2026 veröffentlicht.

The Veer Union sind etablierte Live-Künstler mit einem wohlverdienten Ruf für ihre dynamischen Auftritte, die im Durchschnitt 100 Live-Daten pro Jahr umfassen. Sie haben unter anderem mit RED, Puddle Of Mudd, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Hinder, Saliva und Alesana getourt.

The Veer Union sind:

Crispin Earl – Lead-Gesang, Produzent

Ryan Ramsdell – Gitarre

Glen Bridden – Bass, Gesang

Ricardo Viana -Schlagzeug