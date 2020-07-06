The Vigil: erste Single “Above The Stone” am Freitag veröffentlicht

Am Freitag erschien die erste Single Above The Stone der englischen Rockband The Vigil.

Die Veröffentlichung des Albums Hypervigilance ist am 21.08. (Fever Dog Music / Tunecore). Passenderweise produziert von Dave Draper (The Wildhearts, Ginger, Terrorvision, Ryan Hamilton).

Man könnte den Sound der Band ungefähr so beschreiben: „Sehr gut ins Ohr gehender, grooviger Alternative Rock mit extrem rockiger Note, erinnert strecken weise an Nirvana, Puddle Of Mudd, Everclear, Therapy.“

Die britische Presse schrieb zum Debüt:

Kerrang!: „Bringing ’90’s alt rock to the modern age.“ „Flamboyant grunge, tight and technically gifted.“

Mosh: „If you’re a fan of Puddle Of Mudd or Nirvana you are going to love it…“ „The Vigil a band to be reckoned with…an album any rock fan should own…“

Gig Radar: „Grungy brilliance, Save Our Souls is something pretty special.“

Alt Corner: „The lovechild between Kurt Cobain and the Gallagher brothers and you get Olly Smith.“

Musicology: „7 out of 10 they could become the next arena rock band!”

Die Band über den Song:

“Above The Stone is a song about regret and longing, then finding redemption and empowerment in something. Being able to move on from the dead weight holding you back in life.”