Die Black/Death Metal Band THEOTOXIN aus Österreich wird am 04.05.2018 ihr neues Album „CONSILIVM“ bei Massacre Records veröffentlichen!

Die Record Release Show wird am 12.05.2018 im Zuge des Vienna Metal Meetings in Österreich stattfinden.

„CONSILIVM“ wurde von Lukas Haidinger gemischt und gemastert. Für das Albumartwork ist James Quinn (Sodom & Chimera Productions) verantwortlich. Die komplette Tracklist des Albums sowie weitere Livetermine sind weiter unten verfügbar.

THEOTOXIN – CONSILIVM

1. Deus Impostor

2. Yersinia Pestis

3. Hexenflug und Teufelspakt

4. Apokatastasis

5. Stillstand

6. Chant of Hybris

7. Somnus Profanus

8. Adoration of the Blight

9. Abgesang

Artwork by James Quinn (Sodom & Chimera Productions)

THEOTOXIN Live

02.04.2018 AT Graz – Explosiv

21.04.2018 AT St. Pölten – frei:raum

12.05.2018 AT Wien – Arena Wien (Vienna Metal Meeting)

19.05.2018 LU Esch-sur-Alzette/Belval – Mix N‘ Kawa – MK Bar belval

