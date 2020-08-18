Thousand Below: 2021 auf Tour mit Normandie und Captives

Thousand Below kündigen für 2021 eine Europa-Tour im Vorprogramm von Normandie an. Mit von der Partie sind außerdem Captives:

13.03.2021: Hamburg, Headcrash

15.03.2021: Leipzig, Naumanns

18.03.2021: Wien (AT), Viper Room

19.03.2021: München, Feierwerk

20.03.2021: Frankfurt, Das Bett

21.03.2021: Stuttgart, Club Zentral

31.03.2021: Köln, Club Volta

01.04.2021: Münster, Sputnikcafé

03.04.2021: Berlin, Privatclub

Am Freitag wird das Quartett die EP Let Go Of Your Love via Rise Records präsentieren! Zu dem Titelsong liegt gleich ein Videoclip vor:

„We had the idea to do an acoustic/remix EP for a while, and with everyone stuck in lockdown, it seemed like the perfect time to do it“, erklärt die Band. „We all recorded our parts at home in San Diego, and got our good friend Sumner from the band Dead Lakes to add a new spin on the remix of ‚chemical.‘ We liked the idea of doing a couple songs that were just acoustic guitar and singing, and a couple that were fully electronic to explore that side of the sound we added on Gone In Your Wake.“

Let Go Of Your Love EP Track Listing:

„Let Go Of Your Love“

„Chemical“ (Featuring Sumner Peterson Of Dead Lakes)

„Alone (Out Of My Head)“

„171 XO“

„Lost Between“

Pressestimmen zu Thousand Below

„Infectious.“ — Alternative Press

„They rock. They roll. They shred. They mangle.“ — San Diego Reader

The album „is emotive, compelling, and laden with elements that embed themselves into your very being, leaving a lasting impression.“ — Cryptic Rock

„Gone In Your Wake is a must.“ — New Noise

„Gone in your Wake takes everything we all know and love from their previous catalogue and multiplies it by… a ‚Thousand.'“ — Heavy New York

https://www.facebook.com/Thousandbelow/

https://twitter.com/thousandbelow

https://www.instagram.com/thousandbelow