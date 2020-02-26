Thrash Alliance Tour mit Destruction, Legion Of The Damned, Suicidal Angels und Final Breath endet vorzeitig wegen COVID-19

Das geplante Konzert der Thrash Alliance Tour in Mailand am 01.03.2020 ist abgesagt worden. Hier der Wortlaut aus Italien:

„Following the order signed by the President of the Lombardy Region, Good Music and Erocks are forced to cancel the concert of Destruction + Legion Of The Damned + Suicidal Angels + Final Breath scheduled for Sunday 1st March at the Legend Club in Milan.

We are working to reprogram the date in the shortest possible time.

Reimbursements of presales will be made online and through points of sale where they were purchased.

https://www.regione.lombardia.it

Carlo Addestri

GoodMusicAgency„

Destruction schreiben dazu:

„Wir werden unser Bestes geben, um die Show als Teil der zweiten Etappe der Thrash Alliance European Tour umzubuchen! Viel Glück bei der Bekämpfung der Probleme Italiens 🖤 – wir werden zurückkehren!“ 🤘🤘🤘

