Tilian: veröffentlicht Visualizer zur aktuellen Single „Dose“

Tilian, bekannt als Sänger der Post-Hardcore-Band Dance Gavin Dance, veröffentlichte mit Dose jüngst eine brandneue Single unter seinem Soloprojekt. Zu dem eingängigen Track liegt nun ein psychedelischer Visualizer vor:

„We were planning on making a full music video to release with Dose, but the pandemic had other plans“, sagt Tilian über das Video. „Though Santiago and I haven’t ever met yet, he managed to capture the feeling of Dose in a way that I never imagined. It’s great to see the song inspire another artist to create something so visually captivating.“

Bei der Produktion erhielt der Amerikaner Unterstützung von Kris Crummett (Comeback Kid, Issues, Crown The Empire). Dose ist das erste musikalische Material seit dem Studioalbum The Skeptic aus dem Jahr 2018, das sich u.a. hochrangig in den alternativen Billboard Charts platzierte. Das Pop-Projekt erzielte über 40 Millionen Streams sowie über eine Millionen Aufrufe auf gerade mal zwei Videoclips. Erst kürzlich trat Tilian an der Seite des Blink 182 Drummers Travis Barker auf der Single Falling Out Of Rhythm in Erscheinung.

