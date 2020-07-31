Tomorrow´s Rain: veröffentlichen neue Single „Misery Rain“

Tomorrow’s Rain – Misery Rain feat. Fernando // Moonspell & Mikko // Swallow The Sun

Sänger Yishai äußert sich wie folgt zum neuen Song:

„Words will not be enough to express how grateful I was to record such a personal song as Misery Rain with dear people as Fernando and Mikko, growing up in the early 90’s underground scene and especially as a Mediterranean country metal band I felt close to Moonspell since the Under The Moonspell release, me and Fernando grew up with the same musical and cultural influences, we are the generation who mixed the 80’s gothic and dark rock style with the strong influence of the first releases of Paradise Lost/My Dying Bride and the 91-94 black metal explosion and of course Bathory…, Wolfheart for me was an album that perfectly mixed all these influences so having Fernando recording with us this song here in Tel Aviv was a great experience.



Swallow The Sun… one of the best doom metal acts in my opinion and a bunch of great guys, Mikko is a brother, we met so many times here in Tel Aviv, we played with them, we had „few“ beers with them, always a pleasure, always a click, also Swallow The Sun is a great example of a band who suffered a huge tragedy and had the strength to continue and carry on, choosing life, art, love and faith, with great albums and being such a fantastic guys they are simply one of the best bands around“

Fernando Ribeiro (Moonspell) ergänzt:

„Tomorrow’s Rain new album will take the metal scene by storm, I am sure. It sounds amazing and it does remind me of all the great things this kind of doom, death, dark metal must present to get on the radar of many music lovers. I was blessed enough to do a small feature of the song Misery Rain and you can check the result on the YouTube link below. It was a pleasure to participate on such a great record, alongside with so many of my friends and people I admire on the scene and this also a token of a great time spent in Tel Aviv on the studio with Yishai and his amazing band and then on stage with Moonspell. Enjoy it!“

Tomorrow’s Rain – In The Corner Of A Dead End Street feat. Greg Mackintosh & Sakis Tolis

Sänger Yishai sagt folgendes zum neuen Song:

„Corner Of A Dead End Street is one of the first songs we wrote as a band and the first song we ever played live, this song is like a scene from a film to me, we tried to capture the vibe of a dead end dirty street in evening hours, the cars pass you by as you cross the street alone, everybody’s at home watching the screen, and you keep on walking, thinkin‘ and diggin‘ in your own painful thoughts…and yes, I used the word „you“ but in fact it’s „me“ and I remember myself going through this many times…We felt that the song needs a long solo so I invited Greg Mackintosh from Paradise Lost to write the solo for this song as he always been a huge influence since the „Gothic“ album, and I called my Athenian brother Sakis Tolis from Rotting Christ to do some vocals as well, so i will not feel so lonley in the Corner Of A Dead End Street…”

Nachdem sie in den letzten 2 Jahren intensive Shows mit Acts wie Paradise Lost, Kreator, Tribulation, Swallow The Sun, Draconian, Rotting Christ, Tiamat und Orphaned Land gespielt haben, sind Tel Aviv´s Tomorrow’s Rain bereit, das Debütalbum Hollow abzuliefern.

Das Album hat jede Menge Gastmusiker (My Dying Bride, Paradise Lost, Septicflesh, Moonspell, Rotting Christ, Arch Enemy, Swallow The Sun, Draconian and Orphaned Land) zu bieten, die das Album zu einer interessanten Mischung aus 80er Gothic Rock/Post Punk (Fields Of The Nephilim, The Sisters Of Mercy, The Mission) und Doom/Death machen.

Sänger Yishai Sweartz sagt folgendes zum Debütalbum Hollow: „We tried to write and create the album we would like to buy as fans„.

Das Album wurde von Dori Bar Or in Tel Aviv produziert, gemixed und gemastered. Ziv Lenzner kreierte das Artwork. Gegründet wurde Tomorrow´s Rain von Yishai Sweartz und dem Produzenten Maor Appelbaum (Mayhem, Sabaton, Cynic, Abbath).

Tommorow´s Rain – Hollow

Veröffentlichung: 11.09.2020

Label/Vertrieb: AOP Records / Edel

Tomorrow´s Rain sind: