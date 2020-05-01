Under The Black Sun Festival 2020: Veranstalter gibt Verschiebung der Veranstaltung für 2020 bekannt

Das Under The Black Sun Festival 2020 wird laut Veranstalter auf 2021 verschoben. Zusätzlich plant man für das erste Wochenende im September (2020) ein zweitätiges Festival in Friesack.

Anbei die Übersetzung des Statements und das originale Statement des Veranstalters:

„Hey Leute, Corona hat ein Jahr aus unserem Leben gestohlen. Es hat unsere Aktivitäten, Konzerte, Festivals, Open Airs, Partys usw. gestohlen. Wir mussten und müssen erstmal zuhause bleiben.

Das bedeutet, UTBS 2020 ist bereits Geschichte bevor es begonnen hat.

Mit schweren Herzen und tiefem Kummer haben wir uns entschieden, UTBS 2020 auf 2021. zu verschieben.

Viele von euch haben dafür gestimmt, das Festival zu verschieben, und wir haben auch der Meinung, dass es den Fans, die aus anderen Ländern teilnehmen, nicht fair wäre. Der neue Termin für UTBS ist der 01.07.-03.07.2021 und wir hoffen, dass alle Bands aus dem diesjährigen Line Up 2021. spielen können.

Tickets und Trinkgutscheine sind gültig für 2021.

Für unsere Gäste, die eine Rückerstattung für ihre Tickets erhalten möchten, schreibt bitte an info@utbs-festival.de

So genug Negativität, ein paar gute Nachrichten, Jungs. Wir wollen euch wissen lassen, dass wir für das erste Wochenende im September (04./ 05.09.2020) ein 2 tägiges Festival planen.

Das Festival ist eine Kooperation von UTBS / Triple Six Concerts und Kältetod Legion und wird nur deutsche Bands haben, sollte dies möglich sein. Veranstaltungsort für diese Veranstaltung ist Friesack.“

„UTBS 2020/2021

Hey guys, Corona has stolen 1 year from our lives. It has stolen our activities, concerts, festivals, open airs, parties and so on. We had and have to stay at home for now.

This means, UTBS 2020 is already history before it has begun.

So with heavy hearts and deep sorrow we have decided to postpone UTBS 2020 until 2021.

Many of you have voted to postpone the festival and we also felt it would be not fair to the fans that are attending from other countries.

The new date for UTBS is 01.07.-03.07.2021 and we hope that all bands from this years line up can play in 2021.

Tickets and drinking coupons are valid for 2021.

For our Guests who want to get a refund for their tickets, please write to info@utbs-festival.de