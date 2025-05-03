Unreqvited: sind mit Tribulation und Unto Others auf Nordamerikatour

Die kanadische Blackgaze-Band Unreqvited steht gerade wieder live auf der Bühne. Unreqvited und Unto Others supporten gemeinsam Tribulation auf deren Nordamerikatour, die am 01. Mai begonnen hat.

Unreqvited Kommentar: „I am thrilled to announce that Unreqvited will be hitting the road again,“ schreibt Mastermind 鬼 (Ghost). „I can hardly wait to bring the new sounds that I’ve spent the past few years crafting to audiences across North America and make each night a unique, unforgettable experience. Looking forward to connecting with everyone who comes out and making these shows truly special. See you soon!“

Unreqvited – Tourdaten Mai 2025

01 May 2025 Chicago, IL (USA) Reggies

02 May 2025 Kansas City, MO (USA) Record Bar

03 May 2025 Denver, CO (USA) Bluebird

04 May 2025 Salt Lake City, UT (USA) Urban Lounge

06 May 2025 Seattle, WA (USA) El Corazon

07 May 2025 Portland, OR (USA) Star Theatre

09 May 2025 San Francisco, CA (USA) DNA Lounge

10 May 2025 Los Angeles, CA (USA) The Regent

11 May 2025 San Diego, CA (USA) Brick By Brick

12 May 2025 Phoenix, AZ (USA) The Rebel Lounge

14 May 2025 Austin, TX (USA) Come And Take It Live

15 May 2025 Ft. Worth, TX (USA) The Rail

16 May 2025 New Orleans, LA (USA) Southport Hall

17 May 2025 Atlanta, GA (USA) The Masquerade (Hell)

18 May 2025 Raleigh, NC (USA) Chapel Of Bones

20 May 2025 Gastonia, NC (USA) The Rooster

22 May 2025 Pittsburgh, PA (USA) Preserving Underground

23 May 2025 Brooklyn, NY (USA) The Meadows

24 May 2025 Montreal, QC (CAN) Foufounes

25 May 2025 Toronto, ON (CAN) Lee’s Palace

Die Band wird ihr aktuelles, siebtes Studioalbum A Pathway To The Moon präsentieren, das am 7. Februar veröffentlicht wurde.

Unreqvited Kommentar: „This album represents the most significant sonic evolution in my journey thus far“, betonte Mastermind 鬼. „With A Pathway To The Moon, I have embarked on a daring and novel exploration into a predominantly lyrical realm, diverging from the traditional Unreqvited sound. As we evolve into a touring band, this album was carefully crafted with the live performance in mind. These new compositions further elevate Unreqvited’s expansive soundscape, infusing it with grandiose anthemic refrains and vibrant, expressive lyricism.“

Mehr Infos zu Unreqvited und dem aktuellen Album A Pathway To The Moon findet ihr hier.

