Unto Others: kommen 2025 mit Green Lung auf “Heathen Neverlands Tour”

Gabe Franco freut sich schon auf Europa: „Just got back from Europe two weeks ago, and was slightly missing it, so glad we are coming back soon. This will be our first tour in a headlining capacity since 2019. Looking forward to sharing the stage with our new found friends in Green Lung, and the excellent Satans Satyrs. See you in 2025“
14.02.25 Hamburg – Grünspan
05.03.25 Wien – Flex
06.03.25 München – Backstage
07.03.25 Berlin – LIDO
08.03.25 Bochum – Rockpalast / Matrix Bochum
Hier findet ihr Termine der UK/Europa Tour.
Bei Eventim gibt es ab jetzt Tickets, alle anderen Anbieter folgen am 04.09. um 10 Uhr morgens.
Unto Others: kündigen neues Album „Never, Neverland“ für den 20.09.02024 an