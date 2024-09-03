Unto Others: kommen 2025 mit Green Lung auf “Heathen Neverlands Tour”

Gabe Franco freut sich schon auf Europa: „Just got back from Europe two weeks ago, and was slightly missing it, so glad we are coming back soon. This will be our first tour in a headlining capacity since 2019. Looking forward to sharing the stage with our new found friends in Green Lung, and the excellent Satans Satyrs. See you in 2025“

14.02.25 Hamburg – Grünspan

05.03.25 Wien – Flex

06.03.25 München – Backstage

07.03.25 Berlin – LIDO

08.03.25 Bochum – Rockpalast / Matrix Bochum

Hier findet ihr Termine der UK/Europa Tour.

Bei Eventim gibt es ab jetzt Tickets, alle anderen Anbieter folgen am 04.09. um 10 Uhr morgens.