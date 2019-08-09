Venom Prison: Artwork-Interview mit Eliran Kantor / Tourdaten

Die Death-Metal-Band Venom Prison veröffentlicht ein Interview mit dem Künstler Eliran Kantor, in dem das Artwork des letzten Studioalbums „Samsara“ vertiefend besprochen wird. Das Interview mit KANTOR, der bereits für namhafte Künstler wie HATEBREED, SOULFLY und THY ART IS MURDER arbeitete, führt Sängerin LARISSA STUPAR:

Artwork-Interview

Die Band kommentiert, wie es zur Zusammenarbeit kam:

„For ‚Samsara‘ this is the second time we have teamed up with artist Eliran Kantor. We’ve met Eliran on tour and at festival art exhibitions over the past few years and have established a very productive working relationship. This time we decided to invite him to our Berlin show whilst on tour with Fit For An Autopsy to discuss the process of creating the album art for ‚Samsara‘ but also to speak about the importance of visual art within music, the difference to Eliran’s work for ‚Animus‘ and getting to see the original artwork for the first time.“

Erst diesen März erschien das – von Fans und Kritikern gleicherweise gefeierte – zweite Studioalbum „Samsara“ über Prosthetic Records. Das Quintett bringt die energiegeladene Mischung aus (Post)Hardcore, Black- und Death Metal nun auf die europäischen Bühnen. Einen ersten Vorgeschmack bietet der Clip zu „Asura’s Realm“ aus dem aktuellen Album sowie der offizielle Trailer zur Tour:

Musikvideo – „Asura’s Realm“

Trailer – „Summer Rituals Tour“

Neben einer Supportshow für Metalcore-Giganten Parkway Drive und einer eigenen Headline-Show stehen weitere Auftritte mit Thy Art Is Murder und After The Burial an. Die Dates in der Übersicht:

11.08. Stö, Leipzig (DE)

12.08. Den Atelier, Luxembourg (LU)*

13.08. Zentralmensa, Göttingen (DE)+◦∆

14.08. AJZ, Chemnitz (DE)+◦∆

15.08. Vaudeville, Lindau (DE)+◦

16.08. Rock Altitude Festival (CH)

* with Parkway Drive & Bury Tomorrow

+◦∆ with Thy Art Is Murder, After The Burial, SeeYouSpaceCowboy

+◦ with Thy Art Is Murder, After The Burial

Kommentare

