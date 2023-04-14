Voivod: kündigen mit “Morgöth Tales” ein spezielles Album zum 40. Geburtstag an

Die kanadischen Sci-Fi-Metaller Voivod feiern im Jahr 2023 ihr 40-jähriges Bestehen und freuen sich, mit Morgöth Tales ein spezielles Jubiläums-Album anzukündigen, das am 21. Juli 2023 über Century Media Records erscheinen wird.

Aufgenommen und abgemischt von Francis Perron im RadicArt Studio, gemastert von Maor Appelbaum und produziert von Voivod, enthält Morgöth Tales frische Studio(neu)aufnahmen der aktuellen Bandbesetzung von neun speziell ausgewählten, nicht so offensichtlichen Stücken aus dem erstklassigen und extrem vielfältigen Backkatalog der Band (zwischen 1984 und 2003) sowie einen brandneuen Song im Titeltrack des Albums, Morgöth Tales.

Voivod Drummer Michel “Away” Langevin sagt über Morgöth Tales: “Morgöth Tales covers 40 years of space exploration. It was really exciting for us to revisit a more obscure part of the Voïvod catalogue, from thrash-punk to prog-metal to…? The title track is a new song, which we started writing in the tour bus and hotels during the Opeth European tour in November/December 2022. It has the vibe of the experimental music we are doing nowadays, with a new twist I think. We also had the great thrill of getting E-Force and Jasonic involved on this album. I hope you’ll dig it, Chewy, Rocky, Snake and I certainly had a blast recording it. All aboard and ready for take off!“

Das Cover-Artwork für Morgöth Tales (Oben zu sehen!) wurde wieder einmal von Voivod-Schlagzeuger Michel „Away“ Langevin entworfen und hier ist die komplette Trackliste für diese besondere Veröffentlichung zum 40-jährigen Jubiläum:

Voivod – Morgöth Tales

1. Condemned To The Gallows (2023 Version) [Originally on Metal Massacre V Compilation, 1984]

2. Thrashing Rage (2023 Version) [Originally on “Rrröööaaarrr”, 1986]

3. Killing Technology (2023 Version) [Originally on “Killing Technology”, 1987]

4. Macrosolutions To Megaproblems (2023 Version) [Originally on “Dimension Hatröss”, 1988]

5. Pre-Ignition (2023 Version) [Originally on “Nothingface”, 1989]

6. Nuage Fractal (2023 Version) [Originally on “Angel Rat”, 1991]

7. Fix My Heart (2023 Version) [Originally on “The Outer Limits”, 1993]

8. Rise (2023 Version, feat. Eric Forrest) [Originally on “Phobos”, 1997]

9. Rebel Robot (2023 Version, feat. Jason Newsted) [Originally on “Voivod”, 2003]

10. Morgöth Tales [New Song]

Das Ltd. CD Jewelcase mit O-Card und das digitale Format enthalten mit Home noch eine Coverversion von Public Image Ltd. als Bonus.

Das 180g Vinyl erscheint mit einem vierseitigen Booklet in folgenden Varianten:

Black LP – Unlimited

White LP – Ltd. 800x copies (Canada & www.cmdistro.de)

Transparent Green LP – Ltd. 300x copies (www.cmdistro.de)

Red LP – Ltd. 300x copies (VOIVOD outlets)

>>> Achtung: Der Vorverkauf für all diese Varianten Morgöth Tales startet am 19. Mai 2023

Als Nächstes starten Voivod am kommenden Wochenende ihre Jubiläums-Tournee in den Niederlanden und Großbritannien, die umfassende Liste der anstehenden Shows findet ihr hier:

Voivod – Europe & UK Tour:

Apr. 16, 2023 – Eindhoven (The Netherlands) – Prognosis Festival

Apr. 18, 2023 – Bristol (UK) – The Fleece + Cryptic Shift

Apr. 19, 2023 – Glasgow (UK) – Slay + Cryptic Shift

Apr. 20, 2023 – Manchester (UK) – Rebellion + Cryptic Shift

Apr. 21, 2023 – Southampton (UK) – The 1865 + Cryptic Shift

Apr. 22, 2023 – London (UK) – Prognosis Festival

Voivod – USA Tour w/ Imperial Triumphant:

May 9, 2023 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel * no Imperial Triumphant

May 10, 2023 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27 * no Imperial Triumphant

May 11, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

May 12, 2023 – New York, NY – The Bowery

May 13, 2023 – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

May 14, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

May 16, 2023 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

May 17, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Floridian

May 18, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

May 19, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

May 20, 2023 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

May 21, 2023 – Austin, TX – Come and Take It

May 23, 2023 – Pensacola, FL – The Vinyl Music Hall * no Imperial Triumphant

Voivod – Europe Tour:

May 26, 2023 – Wiesbaden (Germany) – Schlachthof w/ Testament, Exodus

May 27, 2023 – Ulm (Germany) – Roxy

May 28, 2023 – Munich (Germany) – Backstage w/ Testament, Exodus

May 30, 2023 – Lyon (France) – Transbordeur w/ Testament, Exodus

May 31, 2023 – Pratteln (Switzerland) – Z7 w/ Testament, Exodus

June 1, 2023 – Trezzo sull’Adda / Milano (Italy) – Live Club w/ Testament, Exodus

June 2, 2023 – Ljubljana (Slovenia) – Kino Siska w/ Testament, Exodus

June 3, 2023 – Stuttgart (Germany) – Im Wizemann w/ Testament, Exodus

June 5, 2023 – Berlin (Germany) – Columbia Theater w/ Testament, Exodus

June 7, 2023 – Budapest (Hungary) – Durer Kert

June 8, 2023 – Salzburg (Austria) – Rockouse Bar

June 9, 2023 – Prague (Czech Republic) – Futurum

June 10, 2023 – Gdansk (Poland) – Mystic Festival

June 13, 2023 – Hamburg (Germany) – Markthalle w/ Testament, Exodus

June 14, 2023 – Amersfoort (The Netherlands) – Flour

June 15, 2023 – Wasquehal / Lille (France) – The Black Lab

June 17, 2023 – Clisson (France) – Hellfest

June 18, 2023 – Dessel (Belgium) – Graspop Metal Meeting

June 22-24, 2023 – Oslo (Norway) – Tons of Rock Festival

Aug. 3-5, 2023 – Wacken (Germany) – Wacken Open Air

Aug. 11-12, 2023 – Helsinki (Finland) – Helsinki Metal Festival

And more international dates to be announced soon…

Morgöth Tales ist der Nachfolger von Voivods 15. (!) hochgelobtem und mit dem Juno Award ausgezeichnetem Studioalbum Synchro Anarchy, das bei Veröffentlichung Anfang 2022 wie folgt in die Verkaufscharts einstieg:

Deutschland # 7 (!), Schweiz # 64, Österreich # 67, Niederlande # 88, Belgien # 129, UK (Rock & Metal) # 7, Kanada (Hard Music) # 2, USA Current Hard Music # 8, USA Top New Artist # 11, USA Heatseekers # 56 und USA Current Album # 67.

Ende 2022 veröffentlichte Voivod außerdem die EP Ultraman, die eine höchst originelle Hommage an das Titelstück der TV-Serie Ultraman enthält.

Stay tuned für weitere Details zu Morgöth Tales und noch mehr Voivod-News in Kürze…

Voivod Line-Up:

Dominic “Rocky” Laroche – Bass

Michel “Away” Langevin – Drums

Denis “Snake” Bélanger – Vocals

Daniel “Chewy” Mongrain – Guitar

Voivod online:

http://voivod.com

http://www.facebook.com/Voivod

http://www.instagram.com/voivodofficial